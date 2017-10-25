Video: Joc Pederson breaks up Justin Verlander’s no-hitter with a game-tying home run

Justin Verlander was dealing on Wednesday night. He tossed 4 2/3 hitless innings against the Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series, the only blemish on his pitching line an eight-pitch walk to Chris Taylor in the fourth. The rest of the Dodgers’ lineup was denied a chance to get on base, let alone get on the board, while the Astros took a 1-0 lead in the third on Alex Bregman‘s RBI single.

With two outs and a 2-1 count in the fifth, Joc Pederson finally found a pitch to his liking. He roped Verlander’s hanging slider out to center field, curving it just over the wall for a solo home run: his first of the postseason.

The 370-foot blast effectively ended Verlander’s bid for a no-hitter; had he persevered through the remaining 4 1/3 innings, he would’ve been the first pitcher to no-hit a World Series opponent since Don Larsen’s Game 5 perfecto against the 1956 Brooklyn Dodgers.

The Dodgers are currently tied 1-1 with the Astros in the bottom of the sixth.

