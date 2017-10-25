Matt Bush had shoulder surgery

Rangers reliever Matt Bush has undergone an “arthroscopic acromioclavicular joint resection.” That’s shoulder surgery to you and me. The surgery was performed by Dr. Andrews, to whom Bush paid a visit. As one does to Dr. Andrews. Bush is expected to be ready for spring training.
After returning to baseball following years in the wilderness — and time in prison — Bush was fantastic for the Rangers in 2016. He took a step back in 2017, though, posting a 3.78 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 58/19 in 52.1 innings. His K rate was up but his walk rate and hit rate were too, basically.
The Rangers are obviously hoping that a resected, AC joint will whip back into 2016 form.
Dustin Pedroia underwent cartilage restoration surgery on his left knee this morning, reports Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.
Pedroia saw specialists earlier this month and, at the time, acknowledged that surgery was a possibility. The Red Sox announced in a press release a few minutes ago that they do not anticipate that he will return to games for approximately 7 months, which would be late May. Any setbacks in rehab, of course, could push that back even more.
Pedroia, 34, hit .293/.369/.392 (OPS+ 101) in 105 games this season. He’s owed $56 million on a contract that runs through 2021. Despite that obligation, the Sox will likely need to find an infielder this offseason.