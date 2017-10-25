Matt Bush had shoulder surgery

Rangers reliever Matt Bush has undergone an “arthroscopic acromioclavicular joint resection.” That’s shoulder surgery to you and me. The surgery was performed by Dr. Andrews, to whom Bush paid a visit. As one does to Dr. Andrews. Bush is expected to be ready for spring training.

After returning to baseball following years in the wilderness — and time in prison — Bush was fantastic for the Rangers in 2016. He took a step back in 2017, though, posting a 3.78 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 58/19 in 52.1 innings. His K rate was up but his walk rate and hit rate were too, basically.

The Rangers are obviously hoping that a resected, AC joint will whip back into 2016 form.

Follow @craigcalcaterra