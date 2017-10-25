Getty Images

Jose Altuve and Giancarlo Stanton win 2017 Hank Aaron Awards

By Ashley VarelaOct 25, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT
Astros’ second baseman Jose Altuve and Marlins’ right fielder Giancarlo Stanton were named the 2017 Hank Aaron Award winners on Wednesday, and despite the award’s somewhat ridiculous selection process, you’d be hard-pressed to find two players more deserving of the distinction.

The award recognizes the top hitters in each league and is determined by Hank Aaron, a panel of MLB Hall of Famers and online fan-based voting. This year, it went to two All-Stars and MVP contenders, marking Altuve’s first such award and Stanton’s second.

Rivaled only by Yankees’ rookie sensation Aaron Judge, Altuve performed on another level in 2017. He mashed .346/.410/.547 through 662 PA, leading both leagues in batting average and producing an AL-best 204 hits and 112 runs. He was also honored with his third career batting title earlier this year. “There aren’t many players I’d pay to go see play,” Hank Aaron told the Astros’ second baseman. “I’d pay to see you.”

Stanton, meanwhile, destroyed NL pitching with a league-best 59 home runs in the regular season. He finished the year batting .281/.376/.631 in 692 PA and placed first in the league with a franchise-best 132 RBI. He was initially honored with the Hank Aaron Award back in 2014 after racking up 37 homers and an NL-best 299 total bases and .555 slugging percentage.

“I am very proud of these two young men for their great accomplishments on the field, as well as how they carry themselves off the field,” Aaron said while presenting the awards. “Not only are Jose and Giancarlo two tremendous baseball talents, but they also are wonderful ambassadors of our great sport and truly epitomize everything that is dear to me about baseball.”

UPDATE: Waiter says Bruce Maxwell is lying about being refused service

By Craig CalcaterraOct 25, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT
UPDATE: Earlier this week, Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell told TMZ Sports that a waiter refused to serve him at an Alabama restaurant because he was a Trump supporter and he disagreed with Maxwell’s kneeling protests during the National Anthem late in the season. The original report to that effect is below.

Today, however, the waiter and the restaurant manager say that Maxwell and the man he was eating with, a local city councilman, are lying. First, from Huntsville, Alabama news website, Rocketcitynow.com:

“That is an absolute lie,” said Matthew Henry, the waiter . . . I never mentioned President Trump. I never mentioned kneeling,” Henry said. “I had no idea who he was until his friend told me halfway through the lunch . . . I would like a public apology from Mr. Bruce Maxwell,” Henry said. “And I would like one for all the folks I worked with. He represents Huntsville, Alabama, whether he likes it or not and we’re not the kind of people who would do that kind of thing.”

There is more detail in this Fox News report, where the restaurant’s manager is quoted. The manager backs Henry’s account and says the only point of contention during the lunch was that one of the men dining with Maxwell and the city councilman didn’t have a driver’s license so Henry would not serve him alcohol. The city councilman tried to intervene, allegedly telling the manager at one point who Maxwell was, and the matter was resolved by the person without I.D. not being served and the waiter being reassigned.

Maxwell’s account to TMZ, though not contradicted yesterday, was not as detailed as these reports. It would seem incumbent upon Maxwell and, possibly, the city councilman, who originally backed Maxwell’s story, to come forward and clarify.

It would be most unfortunate — and a very, very bad look for Maxwell — if it turns out that Maxwell’s story was made up.

Tuesday, October 24: Last month Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell made news when he became the first baseball player to take a knee during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality and in support of racial equality. We talked about the possible repercussions Maxwell may face in baseball as a result of that, but it seems he’s getting some blowback elsewhere: from a waiter at a restaurant in his hometown.

Maxwell told TMZ Sports that on his first day back home in Harvest, Alabama after the end of the season, a waiter at a restaurant refused to serve him because of his protest. Maxwell:

“He was like, ‘You’re the guy who took the knee? I voted for Trump and I stand for everything he stands for.'”

Maxwell and his dining companion, a local city councilman, complained to management and got a different server.

All’s well that ends well, I suppose, but this really creates problems for the people who claim to be fine with protests in theory but think that doing it at one’s place of work is a bad idea.