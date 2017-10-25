Joc Pederson, Chase Utley are in the Dodgers’ Game 2 lineup

The lineups for Game 2 of the World Series are out and we have two changes to report.

None for the Astros, who go with the same lineup they had in Game 1, with the exception of Justin Verlander taking the bump and batting ninth.

The Dodgers make two substitutions: Joc Pederson will play left field and bat sixth and Chase Utley will play second and bat eighth. Both of those guys are lefties, of course, so they replace Kiké Hernandez and Logan Forsythe with the righty Verlander on the mound. Dave Roberts is also shuffling things around a bit, moving Corey Seager up to the second slot and pushing Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig all down a notch.

Here are the full lineups:

Houston

1. George Springer (R) CF

2. Alex Bregman (R) 3B

3. Jose Altuve (R) 2B

4. Carlos Correa (R) SS

5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B

6. Brian McCann (L) C

7. Marwin Gonzalez (S) LF

8. Josh Reddick (L) RF

9. Justin Verlander (R) P

Los Angeles

1. Chris Taylor (R) CF

2. Corey Seager (L) SS

3. Justin Turner (R) 3B

4. Cody Bellinger (L) 1B

5. Yasiel Puig (R) RF

6. Joc Pederson (L) LF

7. Austin Barnes (R) C

8. Chase Utley (L) 2B

9. Rich Hill (L) P

