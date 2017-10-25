Getty Images

Astros tab Lance McCullers for Game 3, Charlie Morton for Game 4

By Ashley VarelaOct 25, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT
The Astros have the rest of their rotation set through the first four games of the World Series. Right-hander Lance McCullers will take on Yu Darvish in Game 3 when the series moves to Houston and fellow righty Charlie Morton will kick off Game 4. The Dodgers have yet to officially confirm their rotation beyond Game 3, though Alex Wood is presumably in line for Saturday’s gig.

McCullers, 23, has made just one start so far this postseason. He looked solid on the mound, holding the Yankees to just one run in six innings during Game 4 of the ALCS, but was done in by a shaky performance from the bullpen that allowed New York to take a 6-4 lead for the win. In relief, however, McCullers has been even better. He dismantled any chance the Yankees had of reclaiming the pennant in Game 7, firing 24 straight curveballs en route to a four-inning save.

Morton, 33, was in the driver’s seat for the Astros’ last must-win playoff game. He staved off a Game 7 loss in the ALCS with five innings of two-hit, five-strikeout ball, combining with McCullers for a three-hit shutout to eliminate the Yankees. He boasts a sterling postseason record at home, with just two runs allowed in 9 1/3 innings, but hasn’t been so hot on the road. He was shelled in Game 3 of the ALCS, scattering seven runs on six hits and two walks before he was forced off the mound in the fourth inning. Thankfully for the Astros, that will likely be Morton’s last appearance outside of Minute Maid Park this fall.

Should the rotation extend past four games, as the Astros hope it will, they’ll send Dallas Keuchel, Justin Verlander and McCullers out for Games 5 through 7. Right now, though, they just have to split the series on the road. Verlander will be on the hill tonight against Dodgers’ lefty Rich Hill at 8:00 PM ET.

UPDATE: Waiter says Bruce Maxwell is lying about being refused service

By Craig CalcaterraOct 25, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT
UPDATE: Earlier this week, Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell told TMZ Sports that a waiter refused to serve him at an Alabama restaurant because he was a Trump supporter and he disagreed with Maxwell’s kneeling protests during the National Anthem late in the season. The original report to that effect is below.

Today, however, the waiter and the restaurant manager say that Maxwell and the man he was eating with, a local city councilman, are lying. First, from Huntsville, Alabama news website, Rocketcitynow.com:

“That is an absolute lie,” said Matthew Henry, the waiter . . . I never mentioned President Trump. I never mentioned kneeling,” Henry said. “I had no idea who he was until his friend told me halfway through the lunch . . . I would like a public apology from Mr. Bruce Maxwell,” Henry said. “And I would like one for all the folks I worked with. He represents Huntsville, Alabama, whether he likes it or not and we’re not the kind of people who would do that kind of thing.”

There is more detail in this Fox News report, where the restaurant’s manager is quoted. The manager backs Henry’s account and says the only point of contention during the lunch was that one of the men dining with Maxwell and the city councilman didn’t have a driver’s license so Henry would not serve him alcohol. The city councilman tried to intervene, allegedly telling the manager at one point who Maxwell was, and the matter was resolved by the person without I.D. not being served and the waiter being reassigned.

Maxwell’s account to TMZ, though not contradicted yesterday, was not as detailed as these reports. It would seem incumbent upon Maxwell and, possibly, the city councilman, who originally backed Maxwell’s story, to come forward and clarify.

It would be most unfortunate — and a very, very bad look for Maxwell — if it turns out that Maxwell’s story was made up.

————————————————–

Tuesday, October 24: Last month Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell made news when he became the first baseball player to take a knee during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality and in support of racial equality. We talked about the possible repercussions Maxwell may face in baseball as a result of that, but it seems he’s getting some blowback elsewhere: from a waiter at a restaurant in his hometown.

Maxwell told TMZ Sports that on his first day back home in Harvest, Alabama after the end of the season, a waiter at a restaurant refused to serve him because of his protest. Maxwell:

“He was like, ‘You’re the guy who took the knee? I voted for Trump and I stand for everything he stands for.'”

Maxwell and his dining companion, a local city councilman, complained to management and got a different server.

All’s well that ends well, I suppose, but this really creates problems for the people who claim to be fine with protests in theory but think that doing it at one’s place of work is a bad idea.