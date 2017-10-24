Waiter refuses to serve Bruce Maxwell because he kneeled during the National Anthem

Last month Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell made news when he became the first baseball player to take a knee during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality and in support of racial equality. We talked about the possible repercussions Maxwell may face in baseball as a result of that, but it seems he’s getting some blowback elsewhere: from a waiter at a restaurant in his hometown.
Maxwell told TMZ Sports that on his first day back home in Harvest, Alabama after the end of the season, a waiter at a restaurant refused to serve him because of his protest. Maxwell:
“He was like, ‘You’re the guy who took the knee? I voted for Trump and I stand for everything he stands for.'”
Maxwell and his dining companion, a local city councilman, complained to management and got a different server.
All’s well that ends well, I suppose, but this really creates problems for the people who claim to be fine with protests in theory but think that doing it at one’s place of work is a bad idea.
Each December the Hall of Fame presents the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting. Each October they announce the finalists under consideration for the honor. Those finalists were announced yesterday.
It’s a three-year rotation, with this year’s slate consisting of national broadcasters. Next year it will honor “early voices,” from the pre-television age and in 2020, as last year, it will honor team-specific announcers. Here are the national voices under consideration:
- Bob Costas;
- Al Michaels;
- Joe Buck;
- Don Drysdale;
- Dizzy Dean;
- Joe Morgan;
- Pee Wee Reese; and
- Buddy Blattner
Full disclosure requires me to note that Costas and Michaels both work for NBC, though their broadcasting legacy and history, like that of the other nominees, extends to multiple platforms and outlets over the year.
Voting will be conducted by the 11 living Frick Award winners and four broadcast historians/columnists. The panel:Marty Brennaman, Dick Enberg, Jaime Jarrin, Tony Kubek, Denny Matthews, Tim McCarver, Jon Miller, Eric Nadel, Vin Scully, Bob Uecker and Dave Van Horne. The historians/columnists are David J. Halberstam, Barry Horn, Ted Patterson and Curt Smith.
The winner will be announced Dec. 13 at the winter meetings at Disney World.