The Rays have a new third base coach

We had a minor wave of news over the past couple of days due to there being no ballgames, but with the World Series starting tonight, MLB will be back to its usual, albeit informal, “make no news during the Series” policy.

One bit of minor news got in under the wire, however: the Rays have hired Matt Quatraro as their new third base coach. He replaces Charlie Montoyo, who will be Kevin Cash’s bench coach.

Quatraro has been the assistant hitting coach with the Indians for the past four seasons, but he has a history with the Rays. He played in their minor league system from 1998 through 2002 and later coached in the minors for the Rays as well.

