Dodgers leave Curtis Granderson off the World Series roster

The Dodgers released their World Series roster a few moments ago. Curtis Granderson is not on it, with Brandon McCarthy taking his place.

Granderson, who the Dodgers picked up from the Mets in late August, was only 1-for-15 with eight strikeouts in the postseason. Granderson’s primary benefit — a left-handed bat to face right-handed pitching — evaporated once Dave Roberts lost confidence in him, choosing to go with Andre Ethier against righties in the NLCS instead, with Granderson only playing to cover center field. With center almost certainly being handled by Chris Taylor now that Corey Seager is back and Taylor is not needed at shortstop, there is really no room for Granderson.

McCarthy has not pitched at all in the postseason and does not have a rotation spot, but an extra arm could come in handy in the event a game gets out of hand one way or another and Roberts wishes to save his relievers to fight a closer game.

