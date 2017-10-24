Corey Seager bats sixth for the Dodgers, Brian McCann is behind the plate for Houston

The lineups for tonight’s Game 1 have been announced. There’s nothing terribly surprising here.

Corey Seager is back in the Dodgers lineup for the first time since the NLDS. He’ll hit sixth despite the fact he was the primary No. 2 hitter during the regular season and the NLDS. Dave Roberts is clearly going with an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach, content with the top of the order which scored a lot of runs against the Cubs. The only other wrinkle: Enrique Hernandez will move up to hit fifth against lefty Dallas Keuchel following his three-homer Game 5 versus the Cubs.

For Houston, the big decision is which of Evan Gattis or Brian McCann will be left out of the lineup given the absence of the DH in the National League park. The answer is that Gattis will ride the pine — along with frequent DH Carlos Beltran — while Brian McCann gets the call behind the plate. He’ll bat sixth.

Here are the full lineups:

Houston

1. George Springer (R) CF

2. Alex Bregman (R) 3B

3. Jose Altuve (R) 2B

4. Carlos Correa (R) SS

5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B

6. Brian McCann (L) C

7. Marwin Gonzalez (S) LF

8. Josh Reddick (L) RF

9. Dallas Keuchel (L) P

Los Angeles

1. Chris Taylor (R) CF

2. Justin Turner (R) 3B

3. Cody Bellinger (L) 1B

4. Yasiel Puig (R) RF

5. Enrique Hernandez (R) LF

6. Corey Seager (L) SS

7. Logan Forsythe (R) 2B

8. Austin Barnes (R) C

9. Clayton Kershaw (L) P

