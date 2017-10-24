Getty Images

Corey Seager bats sixth for the Dodgers, Brian McCann is behind the plate for Houston

By Craig CalcaterraOct 24, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT
The lineups for tonight’s Game 1 have been announced. There’s nothing terribly surprising here.

Corey Seager is back in the Dodgers lineup for the first time since the NLDS. He’ll hit sixth despite the fact he was the primary No. 2 hitter during the regular season and the NLDS. Dave Roberts is clearly going with an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach, content with the top of the order which scored a lot of runs against the Cubs. The only other wrinkle: Enrique Hernandez will move up to hit fifth against lefty Dallas Keuchel following his three-homer Game 5 versus the Cubs.

For Houston, the big decision is which of Evan Gattis or Brian McCann will be left out of the lineup given the absence of the DH in the National League park. The answer is that Gattis will ride the pine — along with frequent DH Carlos Beltran — while Brian McCann gets the call behind the plate. He’ll bat sixth.

Here are the full lineups:

Houston

1. George Springer (R) CF
2. Alex Bregman (R) 3B
3. Jose Altuve (R) 2B
4. Carlos Correa (R) SS
5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
6. Brian McCann (L) C
7. Marwin Gonzalez (S) LF
8. Josh Reddick (L) RF
9. Dallas Keuchel (L) P

Los Angeles

1. Chris Taylor (R) CF
2. Justin Turner (R) 3B
3. Cody Bellinger (L) 1B
4. Yasiel Puig (R) RF
5. Enrique Hernandez (R) LF
6. Corey Seager (L) SS
7. Logan Forsythe (R) 2B
8. Austin Barnes (R) C
9. Clayton Kershaw (L) P

 

Mets to exercise Asdrubal Cabrera’s option for 2018

By Ashley VarelaOct 24, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT
Newsday’s Marc Carig reports that the Mets are ‘almost certain’ to pick up Asdrubal Cabrera‘s $8.5 million option for 2018. Cabrera has been vocal about his desire to return to the team next season, too. “I love this team,” he told reporters back in August. “We’ve got good talent now, young guys and they’re learning a little bit. It’s going to be a good team next year if everybody stays healthy.”

Cabrera, 31, didn’t always feel so fortunate to be on the Mets. He reportedly asked for a trade back in June and was dissatisfied with his role as a utility infielder, playing backup to talented young players like Amed Rosario, Dominic Smith and Gavin Cecchini. Nevertheless, he managed to carve out a place for himself in the lineup with a .280/.351/.434 batting line, 14 home runs and 1.3 fWAR in 540 PA. While he didn’t get the same surge in power that he enjoyed back in 2016, his steady contributions and defensive flexibility appear to be convincing enough for the Mets to take another chance on him in 2018.

The Mets could still decline his option, of course, in which case they’d owe him a $2 million buyout. That doesn’t seem likely, however, even with Rosario firmly entrenched at shortstop next season. Cabrera will likely be relegated to second or third base, where he’ll presumably split duties with Wilmer Flores, T.J. Rivera and any offseason acquisitions the Mets pursue.