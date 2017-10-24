Bob Costas, Al Michaels, Joe Buck and Joe Morgan are Frick Award Finalists

Each December the Hall of Fame presents the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting. Each October they announce the finalists under consideration for the honor. Those finalists were announced yesterday.

It’s a three-year rotation, with this year’s slate consisting of national broadcasters. Next year it will honor “early voices,” from the pre-television age and in 2020, as last year, it will honor team-specific announcers. Here are the national voices under consideration:

Bob Costas;

Al Michaels;

Joe Buck;

Don Drysdale;

Dizzy Dean;

Joe Morgan;

Pee Wee Reese; and

Buddy Blattner

Full disclosure requires me to note that Costas and Michaels both work for NBC, though their broadcasting legacy and history, like that of the other nominees, extends to multiple platforms and outlets over the year.

Voting will be conducted by the 11 living Frick Award winners and four broadcast historians/columnists. The panel:Marty Brennaman, Dick Enberg, Jaime Jarrin, Tony Kubek, Denny Matthews, Tim McCarver, Jon Miller, Eric Nadel, Vin Scully, Bob Uecker and Dave Van Horne. The historians/columnists are David J. Halberstam, Barry Horn, Ted Patterson and Curt Smith.

The winner will be announced Dec. 13 at the winter meetings at Disney World.

