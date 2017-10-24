Adrian Gonzalez is in Europe for the World Series

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is not on the postseason roster and, given a reoccurrence of his back injury in his final at bat of the season, stood no chance to be on the roster. He’s physically unable to play.

He could, if he wanted, be in the Dodgers clubhouse during the World Series, however, as non-roster players often are. As Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports, however, he has chosen not to. He’s in Europe with his family.

Gonzalez has the blessing of the Dodgers team brass in his absence, with GM Farhan Zaidi saying, “[h]e’s taking time with his family. I think guys totally understand that.” Gonzalez’s teammates quoted by Shaikin are generally OK with it, though a couple at least hint that it’d be nice if he were around. No one, on the record or off, is actively grumbling.

Still, it’s kind of odd. Gonzales was not a part of the Dodgers success in 2017, but he has been a key part of the club for many years now. He’s also been a vocal clubhouse leader over the years, so you’d think he’d want to be around and that his teammates would like to have him there. As many players have noted, of course, it’s very hard to be a leader — heck, it’s even hard to simply feel comfortable — when you’re not active. This story about Adam Eaton from last summer explains that in pretty compelling detail.

Strange that, if the Dodgers win it all, Gonzalez will learn about it from his phone, waking up in a European hotel or a rented villa or something.

 

 

Mets to exercise Asdrubal Cabrera’s option for 2018

Newsday’s Marc Carig reports that the Mets are ‘almost certain’ to pick up Asdrubal Cabrera‘s $8.5 million option for 2018. Cabrera has been vocal about his desire to return to the team next season, too. “I love this team,” he told reporters back in August. “We’ve got good talent now, young guys and they’re learning a little bit. It’s going to be a good team next year if everybody stays healthy.”

Cabrera, 31, didn’t always feel so fortunate to be on the Mets. He reportedly asked for a trade back in June and was dissatisfied with his role as a utility infielder, playing backup to talented young players like Amed Rosario, Dominic Smith and Gavin Cecchini. Nevertheless, he managed to carve out a place for himself in the lineup with a .280/.351/.434 batting line, 14 home runs and 1.3 fWAR in 540 PA. While he didn’t get the same surge in power that he enjoyed back in 2016, his steady contributions and defensive flexibility appear to be convincing enough for the Mets to take another chance on him in 2018.

The Mets could still decline his option, of course, in which case they’d owe him a $2 million buyout. That doesn’t seem likely, however, even with Rosario firmly entrenched at shortstop next season. Cabrera will likely be relegated to second or third base, where he’ll presumably split duties with Wilmer Flores, T.J. Rivera and any offseason acquisitions the Mets pursue.