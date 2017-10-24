Adrian Gonzalez is in Europe for the World Series

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is not on the postseason roster and, given a reoccurrence of his back injury in his final at bat of the season, stood no chance to be on the roster. He’s physically unable to play.

He could, if he wanted, be in the Dodgers clubhouse during the World Series, however, as non-roster players often are. As Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports, however, he has chosen not to. He’s in Europe with his family.

Gonzalez has the blessing of the Dodgers team brass in his absence, with GM Farhan Zaidi saying, “[h]e’s taking time with his family. I think guys totally understand that.” Gonzalez’s teammates quoted by Shaikin are generally OK with it, though a couple at least hint that it’d be nice if he were around. No one, on the record or off, is actively grumbling.

Still, it’s kind of odd. Gonzales was not a part of the Dodgers success in 2017, but he has been a key part of the club for many years now. He’s also been a vocal clubhouse leader over the years, so you’d think he’d want to be around and that his teammates would like to have him there. As many players have noted, of course, it’s very hard to be a leader — heck, it’s even hard to simply feel comfortable — when you’re not active. This story about Adam Eaton from last summer explains that in pretty compelling detail.

Strange that, if the Dodgers win it all, Gonzalez will learn about it from his phone, waking up in a European hotel or a rented villa or something.

