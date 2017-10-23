World Series Umpires Announced

Major League Baseball just announced the umpires for the World Series.
The crew chief will be Gerry Davis. Davis was worked 136 career Postseason games, which are the most of any umpire in Major League Baseball history. This is his sixth World Series overall and third time as crew chief.
Joining Davis will be Phil Cuzzi, Laz Diaz, Dan Iassogna, Bill Miller, Paul Nauert and Mark Wegner. Wegner will serve as the replay official for Games One and Two, after which he will join the on-field crew as the left field umpire for Game Three. Cuzzi will be the Replay Official from Game Three through the conclusion of the World Series. Cuzzi will not be a field umpire for any of the games.
The breakdown:
The Braves don’t have a real general manager at the moment, but they made a couple of moves on some veterans all the same.
First the exercised catcher Tyler Flowers‘ $4 million club option for 2018. This was a no-brainer given Flowers’ solid production in 2017, which saw him hit .281/.378/.445 with 12 homers and 49 RBI over 99 games.
Second, they declined R.A. Dickey‘s $8 million club option for starter R.A. Dickey. Dickey was 10-10 with a 4.50 ERA over 190 innings this year which more than earned him the $8 million for next year, but he’s also expected to announce his retirement soon, so that’s that. By waiting for the Braves move on his option before announcing, he’ll be entitled to the $500,000 buyout on the deal. Expect him to knuckle off into the sunset shortly.