The Nationals will interview Cubs coach Dave Martinez for their managerial opening

By Craig CalcaterraOct 23, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT
Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports that the Washington Nationals will interview Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez for their managerial opening.

Martinez has been Joe Maddon’s bench coach, first in Tampa Bay and now in Chicago, for a decade. In that time he has interviewed for manager jobs with the Indians, Blue Jays and White Sox. His name has been mentioned in connection with any number of other job openings too, including that of the Nationals when it was open previously. This offseason he was discussed as a candidate for the Detroit Tigers before they hired Ron Gardenhire.

Washington might be a tough place to go given how they’ve cycled through managers over the past several years. From a baseball perspective, however, it would be a good job given the talent on that roster. For his part, Martinez is long overdue in my view. He should’ve been managing someplace years ago.

World Series Umpires Announced

By Craig CalcaterraOct 23, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT
Major League Baseball just announced the umpires for the World Series.

The crew chief will be Gerry Davis. Davis was worked 136 career Postseason games, which are the most of any umpire in Major League Baseball history. This is his sixth World Series overall and third time as crew chief.

Joining Davis will be Phil Cuzzi, Laz Diaz, Dan Iassogna, Bill Miller, Paul Nauert and Mark Wegner. Wegner will serve as the replay official for Games One and Two, after which he will join the on-field crew as the left field umpire for Game Three. Cuzzi will be the Replay Official from Game Three through the conclusion of the World Series. Cuzzi will not be a field umpire for any of the games.

The breakdown: