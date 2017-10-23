The Mets officially name Mickey Callaway their next manager

The New York Mets just announced, officially, that Mickey Callaway is their new manager. There will be a press conference introducing him at 4PM this afternoon.

Callaway, 42, was most recently the Indians pitching coach. He has worked his way up through the coaching ranks over the past seven years, beginning with the Indians’ Single-A affiliate in the Midwest League. He has been the Tribe’s big league pitching coach since 2013 and has experienced great success in the role. There was a time when the leap from being a successful pitching coach to being a successful big league manager was a tough one, but in recent years several pitching coaches, including John Farrell and Bud Black, have experienced success in the transition.

Callaway will take over a Mets team that finished 70-92 in 2017 after making the playoffs in the previous two seasons. The success of the club will hinge on the success of their promising but often injured pitching staff, making Callaway a good fit for the job, at least on paper.

Follow @craigcalcaterra