Fairfax County Police

Ray Knight arrested, charged with assault and battery

By Craig CalcaterraOct 23, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT
15 Comments

Former World Series MVP, major league manager and current Washington Nationals broadcaster Ray Knight was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with assault and battery.

The Fairfax County police were called to Knight’s Virginia home at 4AM Sunday morning after an argument between Knight and an acquaintance, a 33-year-old man, became physical. Both men had visible injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Knight was treated for injuries as well and then was taken to the Adult Detention Center. He has been released and his scheduled to be in court in January.

Knight played for the Reds, Mets, Astros, Orioles and Tigers and managed the Cincinnati Reds on two occasions.

Corey Seager will be included on Dodgers’ World Series roster

Harry How/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 23, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager will be on the team’s World Series roster.

Seager, 23, played in the NLDS but was left off the NLCS roster due to a lower back injury suffered in Game 3 against the Diamondbacks. He had three hits, including a triple, in 15 plate appearances in that series. During the regular season, Seager hit .295/.375/.479 with 22 home runs, 77 RBI, and 85 runs scored across 613 PA.

Charlie Culberson and Chris Taylor handled shortstop while Seager was absent. Both players were among the Dodgers’ best performers in the NLCS. With Seager back in the fold, Taylor will play mostly center field and Culberson will return to his bench role.