Ray Knight arrested, charged with assault and battery

Former World Series MVP, major league manager and current Washington Nationals broadcaster Ray Knight was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with assault and battery.

The Fairfax County police were called to Knight’s Virginia home at 4AM Sunday morning after an argument between Knight and an acquaintance, a 33-year-old man, became physical. Both men had visible injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Knight was treated for injuries as well and then was taken to the Adult Detention Center. He has been released and his scheduled to be in court in January.

Knight played for the Reds, Mets, Astros, Orioles and Tigers and managed the Cincinnati Reds on two occasions.

