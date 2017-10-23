Cardinals name Mike Shildt bench coach, Jose Oquendo third base coach

MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch reports that the Cardinals have named Mike Shildt the new bench coach and Jose Oquendo will once again serve as the third base coach. Willie McGee is also expected to join the coaching staff.
David Bell had been the Cardinals’ bench coach, but he just took a job with the Giants as the farm director. Shildt had been the third base coach and Oquendo most recently served as assistant to GM Michael Girsch.
The Cardinals are still looking for a pitching coach after getting rid of Derek Lilliquist.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager will be on the team’s World Series roster.
Seager, 23, played in the NLDS but was left off the NLCS roster due to a lower back injury suffered in Game 3 against the Diamondbacks. He had three hits, including a triple, in 15 plate appearances in that series. During the regular season, Seager hit .295/.375/.479 with 22 home runs, 77 RBI, and 85 runs scored across 613 PA.
Charlie Culberson and Chris Taylor handled shortstop while Seager was absent. Both players were among the Dodgers’ best performers in the NLCS. With Seager back in the fold, Taylor will play mostly center field and Culberson will return to his bench role.