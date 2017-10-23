Cardinals name Mike Shildt bench coach, Jose Oquendo third base coach

MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch reports that the Cardinals have named Mike Shildt the new bench coach and Jose Oquendo will once again serve as the third base coach. Willie McGee is also expected to join the coaching staff.

David Bell had been the Cardinals’ bench coach, but he just took a job with the Giants as the farm director. Shildt had been the third base coach and Oquendo most recently served as assistant to GM Michael Girsch.

The Cardinals are still looking for a pitching coach after getting rid of Derek Lilliquist.

