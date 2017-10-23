Braves exercise option on Tyler Flowers, decline option on R.A. Dickey

The Braves don’t have a real general manager at the moment, but they made a couple of moves on some veterans all the same.

First the exercised catcher Tyler Flowers‘ $4 million club option for 2018. This was a no-brainer given Flowers’ solid production in 2017, which saw him hit .281/.378/.445 with 12 homers and 49 RBI over 99 games.

Second, they declined R.A. Dickey‘s $8 million club option for starter R.A. Dickey. Dickey was 10-10 with a 4.50 ERA over 190 innings this year which more than earned him the $8 million for next year, but he’s also expected to announce his retirement soon, so that’s that. By waiting for the Braves move on his option before announcing, he’ll be entitled to the $500,000 buyout on the deal. Expect him to knuckle off into the sunset shortly.

Follow @craigcalcaterra