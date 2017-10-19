Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Cubs escape elimination, defeat Dodgers 3-2 in NLCS Game 4

By Bill BaerOct 19, 2017, 12:19 AM EDT
The Cubs took the first step towards recovery in the NLCS, defeating the Dodgers 3-2 in Game 4 on Wednesday night. They now trail the series 3-1 and must win their next three games in order to avoid elimination and return to the World Series.

Starter Jake Arrieta didn’t show elite control, but limited the damage. His only blemish was a solo home run to left field off the bat of Cody Bellinger in the third inning, which cut the Cubs’ lead at the time to 2-1. It was the only run he allowed over 6 2/3 innings. He gave up three hits in total along with five walks and nine strikeouts on 111 pitches. Those may have been his final pitches in a Cubs uniform as the right-hander is a free agent at the conclusion of the World Series.

The Cubs got all of their offense on solo home runs. Willson Contreras and Javier Baez combined for a pair in the bottom of the second against Dodgers starter Alex Wood. Baez victimized Wood again with a solo shot in the fifth.

Brian Duensing got the final out of the seventh in relief of Arrieta, getting Bellinger to fly out with runners on first and second. Wade Davis took over in the eighth and made Cubs fans bite their nails, serving up a leadoff home run to Justin Turner. He then walked Yasiel Puig, putting the tying run on base. Andre Ethier, however, popped up and Davis appeared to strike out Curtis Granderson, which led to some drama including another ejection for manager Joe Maddon. After an overturned call that gave Granderson new life at the plate, Davis completed the strikeout. He got out of the inning by striking out Chase Utley.

Davis hit for himself in the bottom of the eighth, which meant he was coming out for a second inning having thrown 34 pitches. During the regular season, he threw 30-plus pitches just four times in 59 appearances. (He did throw 44 in Game 5 of the NLDS.) In the ninth, Davis struck out Austin Barnes, then walked Chris Taylor to put the tying run on base once again. He bounced back, getting Bellinger to ground into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game, giving the Cubs a 3-2 victory to stay alive.

The NLCS continues on Thursday with an 8 PM ET start at Wrigley Field.

Justin Turner is a postseason monster

By Bill BaerOct 19, 2017, 12:38 AM EDT
A not-insignificant amount of the Dodgers’ success in recent years has to do with the emergence of Justin Turner. In his first five seasons with the Orioles and Mets, he was a forgettable infielder who had versatility, but no power. The Mets non-tendered him after the 2013 season, a move they now really regret.

In four regular seasons since, as a Dodger, Turner has hit an aggregate .303/.378/.502. His 162-game averages over those four seasons: 23 home runs, 36 doubles, 83 RBI, 80 runs scored. And he’s also a pretty good third baseman, it turns out. The Dodgers have averaged 95 wins per season over the past four years.

Turner, 32, has gotten better and better with each passing year. This year, he drew more walks (59) than strikeouts (56), a club only five other players (min. 300 PA) belonged to, and he trailed only Joey Votto (1.61) in BB/K ratio (1.05). He zoomed past his previous career-high in OPS, finishing at .945. His .415 on-base percentage was fourth-best in baseball. His batting average was fifth-best and only nine points behind NL batting champion Charlie Blackmon.

It doesn’t seem possible, but Turner has been even better in the postseason. He exemplified that with his walk-off home run to win Game 2 of the NLCS against the Cubs. Overall, entering Wednesday night’s action, he was batting .363/.474/.613 in 97 postseason plate appearances. In Game 4, he went 2-for-2 with two walks, a single, and a solo home run. That increases his postseason slash line to .378/.495/.659, now across 101 plate appearances. That’s a 1.154 OPS. The career-high regular season OPS for future first-ballot Hall of Famer Albert Pujols was 1.114 in 2008, when he won his third career MVP Award. Statistically, in the postseason, Turner hits slightly better than Pujols did in the prime of his career. Of course, we should adjust for leagues and parks and all that, but to even be in that neighborhood is incredible.

In the age of stats, the concept of “clutch” has rightfully eroded. We don’t really allow players to ascend to godlike levels anymore like the way we did Derek Jeter, for instance. (Jeter’s career OPS in the playoffs, by the way, was a comparatively pitiful .838.) Turner isn’t clutch; he’s just a damn good hitter whose careful approach at the plate has allowed him to shine in the postseason and the Dodgers can’t imagine life without him.