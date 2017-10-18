Video: Albert Almora, Jr. saved by the ivy

The ALCS had a weird play in Game 4 on Tuesday night, but Game 4 of the NLCS did as well. This one involved Cubs outfielder Albert Almora, Jr. and his attempt to spark a rally in the bottom of the ninth inning against Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling.
After Alex Avila singled, Almora ripped a double to left field, past a diving Enrique Hernandez. The ball rolled to the ivy in front of the wall. Most outfielders there would’ve put their hands up, which would have alerted the umpires to call an immediate ground-rule double. Hernandez didn’t, instead fishing the ball out and firing it back into the infield. Avila had stopped at third base, but Almora kept running. Much to his surprise, he pulled up into third base to see his teammate standing there, resigned to his fate as a dead duck. Third baseman Justin Turner applied the tag on Almora for what he thought was the first out of the inning.
Almora, however, was then sent back to second base after the umpires correctly called a ground-rule double.
Unfortunately for the Cubs, the lucky break didn’t help as closer Kenley Jansen came in and took care of business, retiring all three batters he faced without letting an inherited runner score. The Dodgers won 6-1 and now lead the NLCS three games to none. They’ll try to punch their ticket to the World Series on Wednesday.
Kyle Schwarber gave the Cubs an early 1-0 lead when he slugged a solo home run to the opposite field off of Dodgers starter Yu Darvish, but that was it for offense on the Cubs’ end. Darvish buckled down and held them scoreless for the remainder of his outing.
Andre Ethier tied the game in the top of the second, drilling a solo home run down the right field line off of Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. Chris Taylor followed up with a 444-foot home run to straightaway center field, breaking the 1-1 tie. Taylor once again came through in the fifth, knocking in a run with a triple down the left field line. Hendricks finished the night allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts on 82 pitches across five innings.
Darvish drew a bases loaded walk against reliever Carl Edwards, Jr. in the sixth to make it 4-1. He went back out and worked got the first out of the seventh, but manager Dave Roberts decided that was the end of the line. Across 6 1/3 innings, Darvish yielded just the one run on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts, throwing 81 pitches in the process. Tony Watson got the final two outs of the seventh on a pop-up and a strikeout.
The Dodgers padded their lead in the eighth, scoring a run on a passed ball and another on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Farmer. Brandon Morrow entered to pitch the bottom of the eighth, working around a one-out walk of Schwarber to bridge the gap to Ross Stripling in the ninth. Stripling gave up a single to Alex Avila followed by a ground-rule double to left field by Albert Almora, Jr., putting runners on second and third. Manager Dave Roberts brought in Kenley Jansen to put out the fire. He did. He got Addison Russell to hit an infield pop-up, then struck out Tommy La Stella and Ian Happ to end the game in a 6-1 victory.
The Dodgers will attempt to close the series out in Game 4, which starts at 9 PM ET on Wednesday night. Alex Wood will make the start opposite the Cubs’ Jake Arrieta. The Dodgers have not appeared in the World Series since beating the Athletics in five games in 1988.