Masahiro Tanaka dazzles, Yankees blank Astros 5-0 to pull within one win of reaching World Series

Masahiro Tanaka once again pitched a gem, leading the Yankees past the Astros 5-0 in Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday evening. The Yankees now hold a 3-2 series lead and have a chance to clinch a World Series berth on Friday.
The Astros had a few opportunities to score, but Tanaka executed when he needed to most. The right-hander held the Astros hitless in six at-bats with runners in scoring position. The Astros are now 2-for-19 (.105) with RISP since the start of Game 3 and 5-for-25 (.200) overall in the ALCS.
The Yankees opened the scoring in the second inning as Greg Bird knocked in Starlin Castro with a single. Aaron Judge added another run in the third inning with an RBI double. In the fifth, Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius each hit RBI singles to up the score to 4-0. Gary Sanchez tacked on a solo home run in the seventh. That proved to be more than enough run support for Tanaka.
Tanaka exited after seven innings, giving up just three hits and a walk with three strikeouts on 103 pitches. That matches his ALDS Game 3 start against the Indians in which he also tossed seven shutout innings.
Tommy Kahnle took over in the eighth, working an easy nine-pitch 1-2-3 inning. He returned to the mound in the ninth, working around a one-out double from Carlos Correa. He induced a ground out from Yuli Gurriel, then got Alex Bregman to line out to center field to end the game in a 5-0 victory for the Yankees.
Game 6 of the ALCS will start at 8 PM ET on Friday in Houston at Minute Maid Park. The Astros will attempt to stave off elimination by sending Justin Verlander to the mound. The Yankees will counter with Luis Severino. They will be attempting to return to the World Series for the first time since 2009, when they beat the Phillies in six games.
Two weeks ago, when the playoffs began, the idea of “bullpenning” once again surfaced, this time with the Yankees as a focus. Because their starting pitching was believed to be a weakness — they had no obvious ace like a Dallas Keuchel or Corey Kluber — and their bullpen was a major strength, the idea of chaining relievers together starting from the first inning gained traction. The likes of Luis Severino, who struggled mightily in the AL Wild Card game, or Masahiro Tanaka (4.79 regular season ERA) couldn’t be relied upon in the postseason, the thought went.
That idea is no longer necessary for the Yankees because the starting rotation has become the club’s greatest strength. Tanaka fired seven shutout innings to help push the Yankees ahead of the Astros in the ALCS, three games to two. They are now one win away from reaching the World Series for the first time since 2009.
It hasn’t just been Tanaka. Since Game 3 of the ALDS, Yankees pitchers have made eight starts spanning 46 1/3 innings. They have allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on 25 hits and 12 walks with 45 strikeouts. That’s a 1.75 ERA with an 8.74 K/9 and 2.33 BB/9. In five of those eight starts, the starter went at least six innings, which has helped preserve the freshness and longevity of the bullpen.
Here’s the full list of performances for Yankee starters this postseason:
|Game
|Starter
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|AL WC
|Luis Severino
|1/3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|ALDS 1
|Sonny Gray
|3 1/3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
|1
|ALDS 2
|CC Sabathia
|5 1/3
|3
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|ALDS 3
|Masahiro Tanaka
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|ALDS 4
|Luis Severino
|7
|4
|3
|3
|1
|9
|2
|ALDS 5
|CC Sabathia
|4 1/3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|9
|0
|ALCS 1
|Masahiro Tanaka
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|ALCS 2
|Luis Severino
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|ALCS 3
|CC Sabathia
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0
|ALCS 4
|Sonny Gray
|5
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|ALCS 5
|Masahiro Tanaka
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|TOTAL
|55 1/3
|35
|20
|17
|20
|52
|6
In particular, if you hone in on the ALCS starts specifically, Yankee starters have pitched 28 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on 13 hits and 10 walks with 20 strikeouts. That’s a 1.61 ERA.
While the Yankees’ biggest weakness has become a strength, the Astros’ biggest weakness — the bullpen — has become an even bigger weakness. This is why the Yankees, who won 10 fewer games than the Astros during the regular season, are one win away from reaching the World Series and the Astros are not.