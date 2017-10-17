Aaron Judge was involved in a weird play in the fourth inning

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge found himself front-and-center in a weird play in the bottom of the fourth inning during Game 4 of the ALCS on Tuesday evening. Judge drew a walk to lead off the frame. After Didi Gregorius lined out, Gary Sanchez flied out to shallow right-center.
Judge must have thought the ball had a high probability of falling in for a hit, so he was past the second base bag around the time he realized his mistake. He retraced his steps, running back to first base. Reddick’s throw hopped a couple of times but first base umpire Jerry Meals called Judge out on the tag-up play.
Manager Joe Girardi requested a review and the call was overturned: Judge was safe. However, Astros manager A.J. Hinch wanted to challenge that Judge did not re-touch second base on his way back. Rather than issuing a formal challenge, the Astros had to appeal the play by having starter Lance McCullers throw to second base, at which point second base umpire Jim Reynolds would issue a ruling. McCullers was a bit hasty, though, and made his appeal throw before Greg Bird stepped into the batter’s box. Reynolds told McCullers that he had to wait. So, McCullers again made his appeal throw.
This time, Judge was running and he was simply tagged out at second base for the final out of the inning. No need for a review.
As Ken Rosenthal explained on the FS1 broadcast, the Yankees were trying to “beat the police.” They knew Judge would have been ruled out — replays clearly showed he never re-touched the base — so they had nothing to lose by sending Judge. If he was safe, the Astros would no longer be able to appeal the play. If he’s out, then it’s the same outcome they would have had anyway.
The Astros took a 4-0 lead into the seventh inning of ALCS Game 4 on Tuesday night, appearing to be on their way to a 3-1 series lead over the Yankees. Instead, they ended up losing 6-4 and the series is even at two games apiece.
The bullpen gave up five of the six runs in the seventh and eighth innings, continuing a trend of unreliable pitching this postseason. Here’s a look at each individual pitching performance for Astros relievers since the start of the ALDS.
|Pitcher
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|Chris Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Will Harris
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francisco Liriano
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joe Musgrove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chris Devenski
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Luke Gregerson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ken Giles
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Francisco Liriano
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lance McCullers
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|Chris Devenski
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joe Musgrove
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Luke Gregerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Justin Verlander
|2 2/3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Ken Giles
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Chris Devenski
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ken Giles
|1 2/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Will Harris
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Collin McHugh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Chris Devenski
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Joe Musgrove
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ken Giles
|1/3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Luke Gregerson
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|24 2/3
|25
|17
|17
|10
|20
|6
For those keeping score at home, that’s a 6.20 ERA, 7.3 K/9, 3.65 BB/9, 2.19 HR/9, and an even two-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio.
It’s not that the Astros’ bullpen isn’t talented. Though the club posted only the 10th-best ERA (4.27) in the American League during the regular season at 4.27, the staff was second-best in strikeout rate (28.6%) and K-BB% (19.4%). By ERA retrodictors, the bullpen actually pitched much better than ERA indicated. xFIP, for example, put the Yankees’ bullpen at 3.69, nearly three-fifths of a full run better.
The back of the bullpen is particularly hard to handle, as Ken Giles (2.30), Chris Devenski (2.68), Will Harris (2.98), and Joe Musgrove (1.44) each posted superb ERA’s. The bullpen has the ability to be dominant, but they have not been up to the task thus far. It has exposed the Astros, who have looked strong otherwise in the playoffs after winning 101 games in the regular season. If the ‘pen doesn’t shape up quickly, the Astros may miss their chance to get to the World Series for the first time since 2005.