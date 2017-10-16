Mets to interview Alex Cora

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are interviewing Astros coach Alex Cora wither today or tomorrow. Cora, of course, is in New York as the Astros face the Yankees in the ALCS. He played for the Mets in 2009 and 2010.

Cora is in demand, as Ken Rosenthal reports that he is the “top candidate” for the Red Sox job as well. He interviewed with the Red Sox yesterday. He’s been talked about in connection with the Phillies and Tigers as well. We’re not likely to hear anything about where he’s going, if anywhere, until after the Astros are done playing in the postseason. Which, at the moment, looks like it’ll be a while yet.

Cora has no managerial experience in the majors. He has worked extensively with the Puerto Rico national team, served as a broadcaster and analyst and, this year, has been A.J. Hinch’s bench coach with the Astros.

