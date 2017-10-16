Mets to interview Alex Cora

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are interviewing Astros coach Alex Cora wither today or tomorrow. Cora, of course, is in New York as the Astros face the Yankees in the ALCS. He played for the Mets in 2009 and 2010.
Cora is in demand, as Ken Rosenthal reports that he is the “top candidate” for the Red Sox job as well. He interviewed with the Red Sox yesterday. He’s been talked about in connection with the Phillies and Tigers as well. We’re not likely to hear anything about where he’s going, if anywhere, until after the Astros are done playing in the postseason. Which, at the moment, looks like it’ll be a while yet.
Cora has no managerial experience in the majors. He has worked extensively with the Puerto Rico national team, served as a broadcaster and analyst and, this year, has been A.J. Hinch’s bench coach with the Astros.
Corey Seager‘s absence from the Dodgers’ NLCS roster was a surprise, but bad backs are bad backs.
If the Dodgers, who have a 2-0 NLCS lead right now, make the World Series, however, they may very well have Seager back. From MLB.com:
Prior to Sunday’s Game 2 of the National League Championship Series presented by Camping World, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said injured shortstop Corey Seager is improving as he recovers from a sprained lower back.
“Corey … says he feels considerably better,” said Roberts. “He says he feels ‘normal-ish.’ That’s, I think, a good thing to hear.”
Not normalish to fly to Chicago with the team, it seems — he could only rejoin the Dodgers in the NLCS if another player is injured — but if the epidural injection he received keeps helping him out this way, he might be back for the Series if the Dodgers advance.
Seager hit .273/.467/.455 with two RBI in 15 plate appearances in the division series. He hit .295/.375/.479 with 22 homers and 77 RBI in his sophomore season.