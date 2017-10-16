Joe Maddon on Wade Davis: “It’s important not to dry hump him, as the saying goes.”

Last night, Cubs manager Joe Maddon drew criticism across the baseball landscape for his non-usage of closer Wade Davis in Game 2 of the NLCS. The game was ultimately lost on Justin Turner‘s walk-off three run home run against John Lackey, the man who led the National League in home runs allowed.
Maddon stuck to his guns when speaking to the media on Monday. Defending his decision not to utilize Davis, Maddon said, “It’s important not to dry hump him, as the saying goes,” Josh Frydman of WGN News reports. Maddon means getting Davis warming up in the bullpen and never actually getting him into the game.
This, of course, doesn’t make sense because Maddon controls whether or not Davis is used. He restricts himself with orthodoxy, like managing to the save statistic. After last night’s game, Maddon said, “We needed [Davis] for the save,” via Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. The save situation never came up because an inferior pitcher ended the game before the Cubs had a chance to take a lead.
If Davis warms up and Maddon gets him into the game, he’s not being “dry humped.” But if Davis warms up, then sits down because the Cubs can’t take a lead and Maddon still refuses to put him in the game, then yeah, he’s being “dry humped.”
Tigers first baseman/DH Miguel Cabrera is being sued by a woman from Orlando, Florida who claims that he “unilaterally” reduced the amount of his monthly child support payments, Tony Paul of The Detroit News reports. Cabrera, who has three children with his wife Rosangel, also had two children with Belkies Mariela Rodriguez in 2013 and 2015.
Cabrera pays more than $6,200 per month in child support and helped Rodriguez purchase a nearly $1 million house. Rodriguez’s attorney calls Cabrera’s monthly payments “inadequate” because her children don’t quite have the same standard of living as Cabrera’s three children with Rosangel. Cabrera’s legal team accused Rodriguez of “embarking on a mission to extort additional moneys to be used for her benefit under the guise of child support.”
Cabrera, 34, signed an eight-year, $248 million contract extension with the Tigers in March 2014, which officially began in 2016. He made $22 million in 2014-15, $28 million in 2016-17, and will earn $30 million from 2018-21 and $32 million in 2022-23.
Along with reduced child support payments, Rodriguez alleges Cabrera left her “high and dry” when it came to monthly expenses with the house he helped her purchase.
Cabrera has requested that the judge recuse herself from his case, as her husband has a title with Rodriguez’s lawyers’ law firm following a merger. He is scheduled to be questioned under oath during a videotaped deposition on Thursday in Orlando. Rodriguez is scheduled for her deposition on Friday.
Cabrera is not the only player to find himself embroiled in such a case. Bartolo Colon was also sued for back child support for a “secret family” last year.