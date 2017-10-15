Getty Images

Joe Maddon compares slide rule to soda tax: “All rules aren’t necessarily good ones”

By Ashley VarelaOct 15, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
22 Comments

Joe Maddon wanted to get ejected. At least, that’s what he told reporters following the Cubs’ 5-2 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday, when he was tossed in the seventh inning following an overturned ruling at the plate. “That was a beautifully done major league play that gets interpreted tantamount to the soda tax in Chicago,” the Cubs’ skipper explained, later adding that he got ejected in order to defend “his boys.” “My point is, all rules created, or laws, aren’t necessarily good ones.”

Before we unpack those statements, let’s take a look at how the controversial play unfolded. In the seventh inning of NLCS Game 1, with one out and runners on first and second, Justin Turner lined a base hit into left field. Charlie Culberson raced home from second base and was nailed at the plate by a strong throw from Kyle Schwarber.

Upon review, however, things got a little messy. Cubs’ backstop Willson Contreras set up to receive the throw in front of the plate, where his left leg and foot blocked Culberson’s path to the plate in clear violation of the existing home plate collision rule. Per Rule 7.13, not only is the catcher required to leave a clear path to the plate, but he must have possession of the ball before moving to block the plate — unless, and only unless he is making a legitimate attempt to field the throw. Contreras, on the other hand, already had his leg and foot in Culberson’s path before receiving the ball from Schwarber and had not turned to receive the ball before blocking Culberson’s way.

As expected, the Dodgers challenged the initial ruling and successfully overturned it in their favor, tacking on an extra insurance run to their three-run lead. Equally predictable was Joe Maddon’s response. He argued with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale, then turned on crew chief Mike Winters before getting ejected from the game.

It’s easy to understand Maddon’s frustration. The play didn’t result in a violent collision, nor did Contreras appear to be committing violations with any kind of hidden malice toward Culberson. By the spirit, rather than the letter of the law, Contreras did nothing wrong. Still, tweaking the terms and conditions of a potentially dangerous play is, well, dangerous — no matter how beautifully a play is made or how innocently a catcher’s leg is thrown across a runner’s path to the plate. If Contreras is the collateral damage here, if it means that sometime in the near and inevitable future, a season-ending or career-ending collision will be avoided because of the same flawed rule, then maybe that’s not the worst thing.

Maddon should be available to manage Game 2 on Sunday.

Home runs spark 5-2 win over Cubs, Dodgers take a 1-0 lead in NLCS

Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaOct 14, 2017, 11:50 PM EDT
26 Comments

The Dodgers worked their way to a 1-0 advantage in Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday, powering through another short start from Clayton Kershaw with a handful of homers and a shutdown performance from the bullpen. Jose Quintana went five strong for the Cubs, allowing two runs on a pair of hits and walks, but Chicago’s relievers cracked under pressure, handing Los Angeles the lead with home runs from Chris Taylor and Yasiel Puig and a controversial play at the plate.

At the outset of the game, it looked like both sides were in for a pitcher’s duel, albeit a short-lived one. Kershaw needed 23 pitches to get through the first inning, but worked out of a jam to strand two baserunners and was able to make it through three scoreless innings before Albert Almora Jr.’s two-run homer in the fourth. Quintana was more dominant, setting down 11 of the first 12 batters to preserve Chicago’s one-run lead through four frames.

In the fifth, the Dodgers caught up with him. Logan Forsythe and Austin Barnes drew back-to-back walks, which prompted a visit to the mound moments before Yasiel Puig ripped a one-out RBI double into center field. Charlie Culberson followed the double with a sac fly to tie the game.

With the score knotted 2-2 in the sixth and Kershaw closing in on 90 pitches, Dodgers’ skipper Dave Roberts pulled the left-hander for fellow lefty Tony Cingrani. The five-inning performance stands as Kershaw’s shortest postseason start since Game 6 of the 2016 NLCS. Cingrani, meanwhile, pitched to just one batter, inducing a groundout before he was pulled for Kenta Maeda.

The Dodgers kept things interesting for Hector Rondon, who replaced Quintana in the sixth and promptly gave up a 401-foot, go-ahead home run to Chris Taylor. Rondon was immediately removed from the mound, but the damage had already been done. In the seventh, Yasiel Puig led off with another home run, this one a 378-footer courtesy of Mike Montgomery.

The real drama, however, came later. Culberson doubled into left field, followed by a base hit from Taylor. With one out and John Lackey on the mound, Justin Turner lined a single into left to score Culberson, who was blocked at the plate by Cubs’ catcher Willson Contreras. The initial ruling determined Culberson was out at home, but a challenge revealed that Contreras had violated the home-plate collision rule by blocking the runner’s path to home plate without first having possession of the ball.

Despite protests from an irate Joe Maddon, the ruling was overturned in the Dodgers’ favor, boosting them to a three-run lead with two innings left to play. The Cubs couldn’t get another runner on base against Tony Watson and Kenley Jansen, the latter of whom struck out the side on 13 pitches to cap the Dodgers’ win in the ninth.

Game 2 is set for Sunday evening, when Rich Hill (12-8, 3.32 ERA) will face off against Jon Lester (13-8, 4.33 ERA) at 7:30 PM ET. From there, the series will move to Chicago for Games 3 (Yu Darvish vs. Kyle Hendricks) and 4 (Alex Wood vs. Jake Arrieta).