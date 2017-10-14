Red Sox to interview Alex Cora for managerial opening

Astros’ bench coach Alex Cora is expected to meet with Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski on Sunday, per Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe. No frontrunners have emerged for Boston’s managerial vacancy just yet, but retired MLB catcher and current special assistant Jason Varitek and Tigers’ manager Brad Ausmus have also been mentioned as possible replacements for former skipper John Farrell.
Cora is still topping off his first year with the Astros’ organization. He briefly assumed control of the team when Houston manager A.J. Hinch was ejected during a 5-1 win over the Rangers in August, but has not stepped into a full-time managerial role at any point since his retirement in 2012. As with Varitek, however, the Red Sox might be drawn to the familiarity that Cora has with the organization. He played the better part of four years with the Sox from 2005 to 2008, batting a cumulative .252/.321/.350 with six home runs and a .670 OPS.
That doesn’t necessarily mean Cora will be a shoo-in for the role. The Globe’s Nick Cafardo speculates that the 41-year-old coach will be in hot demand this offseason and is likely to receive interest from the Mets, Tigers and Phillies as well, though the Mets appear focused on Ausmus and the Phillies might be set on Buck Showalter, among other candidates.
The Cubs only made one change to their NLCS roster on Saturday, removing left-handed reliever Justin Wilson for right-hander Hector Rondon. The change doesn’t appear to be dependent on the southpaw’s postseason track record — he closed out a Game 4 loss with a scoreless ninth inning last Wednesday — but on his abysmal performance during the regular season.
Wilson, 30, started the year strong with the Tigers. He recorded 13 saves with a 2.68 ERA in 40 1/3 innings and was dealt to the Cubs at the deadline for Jeimer Candelario, Isaac Paredes and a player to be named later. Following the trade, however, he immediately began to tank, finishing the year with a 5.09 ERA, 9.7 BB/9 and 12.7 SO/9 through 17 2/3 innings.
That, more than anything, made Cubs’ manager Joe Maddon wary of using the lefty in the upcoming Championship Series. With Jose Quintana working on one day of rest and fellow reliever Wade Davis maxed out after a 2 1/3-inning outing on Thursday, the Cubs are expected to go to the bullpen early and often as they look for an advantage over the Dodgers. In Wilson’s absence, they’ll turn to right-hander Hector Rondon, who exited the regular season with a 4.24 ERA and made seven postseason appearances for the club in 2016, earning one win and one hold with eight hits, three runs and five strikeouts over six innings.