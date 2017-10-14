Getty Images

Home runs spark 5-2 win over Cubs, Dodgers take a 1-0 lead in NLCS

By Ashley VarelaOct 14, 2017, 11:50 PM EDT
The Dodgers worked their way to a 1-0 advantage in Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday, powering through another short start from Clayton Kershaw with a handful of homers and a shutdown performance from the bullpen. Jose Quintana went five strong for the Cubs, allowing two runs on a pair of hits and walks, but Chicago’s relievers cracked under pressure, handing Los Angeles the lead with home runs from Chris Taylor and Yasiel Puig and a controversial play at the plate.

At the outset of the game, it looked like both sides were in for a pitcher’s duel, albeit a short-lived one. Kershaw needed 23 pitches to get through the first inning, but worked out of a jam to strand two baserunners and was able to make it through three scoreless innings before Albert Almora Jr.’s two-run homer in the fourth. Quintana was more dominant, setting down 11 of the first 12 batters to preserve Chicago’s one-run lead through four frames.

In the fifth, the Dodgers caught up with him. Logan Forsythe and Austin Barnes drew back-to-back walks, which prompted a visit to the mound moments before Yasiel Puig ripped a one-out RBI double into center field. Charlie Culberson followed the double with a sac fly to tie the game.

With the score knotted 2-2 in the sixth and Kershaw closing in on 90 pitches, Dodgers’ skipper Dave Roberts pulled the left-hander for fellow lefty Tony Cingrani. The five-inning performance stands as Kershaw’s shortest postseason start since Game 6 of the 2016 NLCS. Cingrani, meanwhile, pitched to just one batter, inducing a groundout before he was pulled for Kenta Maeda.

The Dodgers kept things interesting for Hector Rondon, who replaced Quintana in the sixth and promptly gave up a 401-foot, go-ahead home run to Chris Taylor. Rondon was immediately removed from the mound, but the damage had already been done. In the seventh, Yasiel Puig led off with another home run, this one a 378-footer courtesy of Mike Montgomery.

The real drama, however, came later. Culberson doubled into left field, followed by a base hit from Taylor. With one out and John Lackey on the mound, Justin Turner lined a single into left to score Culberson, who was blocked at the plate by Cubs’ catcher Willson Contreras. The initial ruling determined Culberson was out at home, but a challenge revealed that Contreras had violated the home-plate collision rule by blocking the runner’s path to home plate without first having possession of the ball.

Despite protests from an irate Joe Maddon, the ruling was overturned in the Dodgers’ favor, boosting them to a three-run lead with two innings left to play. The Cubs couldn’t get another runner on base against Tony Watson and Kenley Jansen, the latter of whom struck out the side on 13 pitches to cap the Dodgers’ win in the ninth.

Game 2 is set for Sunday evening, when Rich Hill (12-8, 3.32 ERA) will face off against Jon Lester (13-8, 4.33 ERA) at 7:30 PM ET. From there, the series will move to Chicago for Games 3 (Yu Darvish vs. Kyle Hendricks) and 4 (Alex Wood vs. Jake Arrieta).

Justin Verlander dominates in wild 2-1 finish over Yankees, Astros take 2-0 lead in ALCS

By Ashley VarelaOct 14, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT
Lights-out pitching took center stage again on Saturday as the Astros skated by on a 2-1 finish over the Yankees to take a 2-0 lead in the Championship Series. Luis Severino dealt four innings of one-run, zero-strikeout ball before making a premature exit on a comebacker to his left wrist, while Justin Verlander capped his first postseason complete game and 10th win with five hits, a run and 13 strikeouts.

The bats were mostly quiet through the first three innings. Jose Altuve hit a first-pitch single in the first inning, followed by a walk from Carlos Correa, but Severino squashed the Astros’ RISP with an inning-ending groundout. Starlin Castro eked out a single in the second inning, but was also left stranded, and no real threat surfaced until Brett Gardner tried to stretch a two-out double into a triple and was thrown out at third base in the third.

Things picked up around the fourth inning, when Correa drove a 1-2 fastball to right field for a solo home run. The ball barely cleared the top of the fence as a young Astros’ fan extended his mitt into fair territory to catch the ball, but replay review confirmed the home run to give the Astros a 1-0 lead. Severino hung on for the remaining two outs, retiring Marwin Gonzalez on a pop-up and inducing a ground out from Yuli Gurriel, but was struck on the wrist by Gurriel’s comebacker and made a hasty exit prior to the fifth.

Verlander, meanwhile, ran into a spot of trouble in the fifth inning. Aaron Hicks lined a two-out double into center field and Todd Frazier lofted an 0-1 pitch to left field in the next at-bat, where it got stuck in the chain-link fence for a ground-rule double. George Springer couldn’t throw his glove high enough to dislodge the ball — not that it would have helped — and the ruling tied things up for the Yankees as Aaron Hicks came home to score.

That was the last little bit of luck the Yankees got. While the Astros flailed against the Yankees’ bullpen, Verlander was on cruise control. He kicked off the sixth inning with back-to-back strikeouts to Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge and stranded Greg Bird in the seventh with two more strikeouts to Gary Sanchez and Starlin Castro. In the eighth, he struck out the side on 12 pitches, then returned for a scoreless ninth inning to make a bit of postseason history:

The fun didn’t end there, though. In the bottom of the ninth, Aroldis Chapman fanned Josh Reddick on four pitches, then watched Altuve return a 100-mph fastball to left field for a base hit. Correa worked the longest at-bat of the inning, lasting six pitches as Chapman made three pickoff attempts with Altuve hovering between first and second base. He prevailed in the end, however, lining a double into right field as Altuve made a madcap dash from first to home, sliding in for the walk-off run as Sanchez bobbled the ball in front of the plate. Words don’t do justice to this kind of ending:

Game 3 of the ALCS is set for 8:00 PM ET on Monday, when the series returns to New York for Games 3 and 4. Charlie Morton (14-7, 3.62 ERA) will help the Astros hunt for a 3-0 lead as CC Sabathia (14-5, 3.69 ERA) prepares to fight for his first postseason win since 2012.