Dallas Keuchel tied a franchise postseason strikeout record

By Ashley VarelaOct 14, 2017, 2:16 AM EDT
The Astros didn’t need an excess of run support on Friday, clinching their first ALCS game after Dallas Keuchel tossed a gem against the Yankees. Not only was he the first Houston pitcher with a scoreless start in the 2017 playoffs, but he joined an exclusive group of Astros’ hurlers with his seven-inning, 10-strikeout performance. The last Astros’ starter to rack up 10+ strikeouts in the postseason was Nolan Ryan, who fanned 12 batters en route to a 1-2 loss in Game 5 of the 1986 NLCS; several days earlier, Mike Scott recorded a franchise-best 14 strikeouts during a complete game shutout in Game 1.

Keuchel, however, is the first lefty to match the record, narrowly edging out two nine-strikeout performances by Randy Johnson (1998) and Mike Hampton (1999). On Friday, he caused trouble from the get-go. Brett Gardner fell for Keuchel’s heater in the first inning, while Gary Sanchez was foiled by a slider that was blocked at the plate. Keuchel fanned Aaron Hicks and Gary Bird with back-to-back strikeouts in the second inning; in the third, Aaron Judge capped an unproductive inning after chasing another slider out of the zone.

Almost everyone came back for seconds. Sanchez was called out on strikes again in the fourth, while Gardner collected his second strikeout in the fifth. Riding the high of Marwin Gonzalez’s terrific throw to catch Bird at the plate, Keuchel kicked off the sixth inning with another pair of back-to-back strikeouts, getting Sanchez a third time and whiffing Didi Gregorius with his devastating slider. In the seventh, Bird helped Keuchel reach history, battling through a seven-pitch at-bat for the lefty’s 10th and final strikeout of the night.

If it feels like it’s been a while since you’ve seen a southpaw dominate at this level in the playoffs, well, that’s because it has. Per MLB.com’s Joe Trezza, Keuchel’s gem was the first of its kind since Cliff Lee went seven scoreless with 10 strikeouts for the Rangers in the 2010 ALCS.

Dallas Keuchel shines as Astros beat Yankees 2-1 to take ALCS Game 1

By Ashley VarelaOct 13, 2017, 11:51 PM EDT
Everything the Yankees did well, the Astros did better, edging past their league rivals 2-1 on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the ALCS. Masahiro Tanaka shone through six quality innings, but Dallas Keuchel positively sparkled, fending off the Yankees’ offense with seven innings of four-hit, 10-strikeout ball for his second postseason win.

Through the first two innings, however, neither starter relinquished more than a single walk. Keuchel cracked on a third-inning single by Brett Gardner, and Tanaka lost his no-hit bid when Jose Altuve collected his first base of the game on an infield hit. That proved to be a crucial mistake, as Altuve promptly snagged second base and came home to score on Carlos Correa‘s RBI single. Two at-bats later, Yuli Gurriel followed that with another RBI single to cap the rally.

Keuchel struggled to maintain control in the fifth inning. Greg Bird roped a leadoff single, followed by a throwing error that planted Matt Holliday at first base. With two outs and runners on first and second, Aaron Judge lined a single into left field that should have scored Bird, but Marwin Gonzalez fired a 97.4-mph throw to catch him at the plate. The Yankees challenged the tag, naturally, and had they been successful, would have been able to push for extras later on.

Tanaka, on the other hand, recovered from his fourth-inning hiccups and retired five consecutive batters before Altuve returned to pester him in the sixth. A base hit and wild pitch later and Altuve was standing on second base again, though neither Correa nor Marwin Gonzalez found themselves able to solve Tanaka to extend the Astros’ two-run advantage. They were no more successful against Chad Green, who pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth with two hits and two strikeouts.

The eighth is exactly where things got interesting for the Yankees. Chris Devenski replaced Keuchel and lasted for just two at-bats after retiring Todd Frazier and walking Brett Gardner on six pitches. Ken Giles promptly came in and repeated the same sequence, inducing a groundout from Judge before walking Gary Sanchez on five pitches, though he was able to recover with an inning-ending strikeout to Didi Gregorius. He returned in the ninth to strike out the side, but not before Greg Bird gave 43,116 Astros fans a mild heart attack:

The Astros still have one game left in Houston before the series moves to New York for Game 3 on Monday. Justin Verlander (15-8, 3.35 ERA) will go up against Luis Severino (14-6, 2.98 ERA) on Saturday for Game 2 at 4:00 PM ET.