Yankees vs. Astros: Power vs. power in what looks to be an epic ALCS

By Craig CalcaterraOct 13, 2017, 7:48 AM EDT
The New York Yankees didn’t win their division and had to settle for a Wild Card. That Wild Card put them into a completely unpredictable one-and-done game to get to the ALDS. They won that and then had to beat a heavily favored 102-win Indians team to move on to the ALCS. They won that too.

Their reward: another 100-win team in the Houston Astros.

Which isn’t to say that they’re some historic Cinderella story. Indeed, the Yankees are a better-than-usual Wild Card team by most measures. They led all of baseball in home runs, have an MVP candidate in Aaron Judge, one of the best bullpens in the game and had the second best run differential in all of baseball. They’re a strong match for the Astros and this ALCS appears to be an utter tossup.

Power is the name of the game here. Power in terms of homers, as the Yankees and Astros were number one and number two in the majors, respectively, in home runs this season. Power in terms of arms too, with the Yankees bullpen featuring four relievers — Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, Dellin Betances and Tommy Kahnle — with fastballs averaging over 96 m.p.h. Countering that is an Astros lineup, led by Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Marwin Gonzalez and George Springer — with feasts on fastballs.  The Astros strike out less, far less, than any other team in baseball, and that’s largely a function of them not being intimidated by the sort of heat that pervades the game these days. Figure the late innings of these games to feature epic power-on-power matchups.

Each club features a deep lineup, with any number of bats who could inflict game-changing damage. Aaron Judge has slumped in the playoffs, going 1-for-20 with 16 strikeouts in the ALDS. He’s been picked up, however, by ALDS Game 5 hero Didi Gregorius as well as Aaron Hicks and Greg Bird. For the Astros, Jose Altuve has been on fire, going 8-for-19 with three homers and four walks in the Astros’ four-game series against the Red Sox. All of the Astros hitters have been tearing it up, in fact, with Yuli Gurriel, Carlos Beltran, Correa, Alex Bregman and Springer all hitting well so far this October. Each team has so, so many offensive weapons, so handling any one hitter at a given time will not be enough to contain their attack.

For all of the similarities between the teams, there is at least a little daylight between them when it comes to the starting pitching, at least a difference in kind if not overall quality. The Astros will present something of a top-heavy rotation, with aces Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander going in Games 1 and 2. After that it’s somewhat fluid, with some combination of Brad Peacock, Charlie Morton and possibly Lance McCullers slotting in Games 3, 4 and 5. It would not be shocking, however, to see A.J. Hinch bring back Keuchel or Verlander on short rest depending on how the series goes. The Astros bullpen is good, but not spectacular, so you might likewise see starters in relief depending on the situation, just as we saw Verlander pitch in relief against Boston on Monday.

The Yankees’ 1-2 guys aren’t quite the horses the Astros boast. Masahiro Tanaka is an ace to be sure, but he had an overall down year and has struggled mightily on the road (6.38 ERA in 15 starts), so he’ll be closely watched as he takes the bump in Minute Maid Park tonight. After him is Luis Severino, CC Sabathia and Sonny Gray. None of the Yankees pitchers are likely to be go-on-short-rest candidates, so expect that rotation to hold. If more than one of their starters gets knocked out of the box early, the Yankees biggest strength — its bullpen — could suffer from fatigue as the series wears on.

The Astros won the season series between the clubs five games to two. The last of those seven games came on July 2, however, so don’t put too much weight in the predictive power of their previous matchups. Since that time the Yankees improved themselves, adding Gray, third baseman Todd Frazier, and Kahnle, who has proven to be a key part of New York’s dominant bullpen. The Astros added Verlander, who has been otherworldly since coming over from the Tigers. The big stars are all basically the same, but the nature of these teams has changed a bit since they last faced off.

Coming in to the playoffs, it seemed like the Astros and Indians were the alpha dogs in the American League. The Yankees impressive showing against the Indians, however, showed that, as of this moment, they are among the best teams in baseball. This ALCS figures to be an epic matchup of power and heat. Picking a winner seems like a fool’s errand.

A familiar refrain for the Nationals: Close, but no cigar

By Bill BaerOct 13, 2017, 1:36 AM EDT
The Nationals have been in the postseason in four out of the last six years. They still have yet to win a playoff series. They officially became the Nationals (nee Expos) in 2005, but missed the playoffs up until 2012. After each playoff exit, the club’s manager faced scrutiny. Davey Johnson lasted just one more season after losing in 2012. Matt Williams had one more year after the Nats lost in 2014. Dusty Baker was at the helm each of the last two seasons in which they failed in the playoffs and he’ll be under the microscope for the next week or so in the aftermath of the NLDS.

Nationals fans and detractors alike can pinpoint specific moments of abject failure. In 2012, it was closer Drew Storen giving up two two-run singles to the Cardinals in the ninth inning, erasing a two-run lead and creating a two-run deficit. In 2014, it was Joe Panik scoring the go-ahead run in the seventh inning on an Aaron Barrett wild pitch. In 2016, it was the Nationals’ inability to solve closer Clayton Kershawwhat? — after he relieved Kenley Jansen in the ninth. This time, it was Jose Lobaton straying just a bit too far from the first base bag and being nabbed on a microscopic infraction, popping his foot off the first base bag for a microsecond.

Three of the four playoff series the Nationals have played over the last six years have gone to a decisive fifth game. The Nats have been plenty competitive and they have been able to hang with any team, but a combination of bad luck, bad timing, and bad execution have led to zero playoff series wins. For example, the run differential for the Nationals and Giants in the 2014 NLDS was zero, each team scored nine runs. In the 2016 NLDS, the Nationals outscored the Dodgers 24-19. This year, the Nationals outscored the Cubs 20-17 in the NLDS.

The Nationals made many mistakes in Game 5 of the NLDS on Thursday evening. But so, too, did the Cubs. The Cubs had slightly better timing and as such have earned the right to play in the NLCS. One has to feel bad for Nationals fans, who have come so close to tasting playoff success in recent years but have never actually gotten there. Branch Rickey once said that “baseball is a game of inches” and no team knows that better than the Nationals.