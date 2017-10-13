Matt Holliday gets the call at DH for the Yankees tonight

Matt Holliday didn’t get a single plate appearance in the ALDS or the Wild Card Game. Makes sense given that he hit .179/.225/.300 in 151 second half plate appearances. He’s going to see action tonight, however, as Joe Girardi has named him his DH for Game 1 of the ALCS against the Astros. He’ll bat eighth.
The rationale, one assumes, is that Jacoby Ellsbury and Chase Headley have also struggled — neither got a hit in the ALDS — so why not see if the nearly two weeks off for Holliday freshened him up a bit.
The entire Yankees lineup:
1. Brett Gardner (L) LF
2. Aaron Judge (R) RF
3. Gary Sanchez (R) C
4. Didi Gregorius (L) SS
5. Starlin Castro (R) 2B
6. Aaron Hicks (S) CF
7. Greg Bird (L) 1B
8. Matt Holliday (R) DH
9. Todd Frazier (R) 3B
The incident in which a toddler who was hit by the baseball in Yankee Stadium late in the season seems to have been the watershed moment with respect to protective netting. Since then, multiple clubs which had, to that point, declined to extend netting per Major League Baseball’s recommendations, have chosen to do so. The latest: the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Brewers announced today that they plan to extend the protective netting on the field level at Miller Park. It will now run to the outer edge of each dugout. Major League Baseball’s current requirement is that it extend to the inside of the dugout, with recommendations to go farther.
The Brewers join the Yankees, Padres, Mariners and Reds among clubs which have announced an extension of netting since the Yankee Stadium incident.