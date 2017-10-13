Dodgers announce NLCS rotation

The Dodgers have their rotation set for the National League Championship Series, per a team announcement on Friday. Clayton Kershaw has been tabbed for Game 1, as expected, while Rich Hill will tackle Game 2, Yu Darvish will take Game 3 and Alex Wood will get the nod for a potential series-clinching Game 4.
The rotation order hasn’t changed from its NLDS configuration, though Alex Wood has yet to start a game this October thanks to the Dodgers’ first-round sweep. Regardless of whether or not the Dodgers will be positioned for another sweep (or staving off a sweep from the Cubs) on Wednesday, it will mark the first postseason start of the left-hander’s career. He pitched 7 1/3 innings in relief during the 2013 Braves’ and 2015-2016 Dodgers’ playoff runs, racking up a cumulative 4.91 ERA after weathering three blowout losses.
The Cubs, meanwhile, have yet to announce their starters for the series, though manager Joe Maddon told reporters that he’s considering left-hander Jose Quintana or right-hander John Lackey for Saturday’s opener. Quintana tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings during Game 3 of the NLDS and recorded a hold during the Cubs’ wild finish in Game 5, while Lackey hasn’t added to his lengthy postseason resume since he took a loss (in relief) during Game 4 of the 2016 World Series.
The two are set to go head-to-head for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Should the series move beyond four games, here are the projected start times for Games 5-7:
Aaron Judge is the presumed shoo-in for this year’s AL Rookie of the Year award, and despite his recent postseason strikeout record, he appears to be a strong contender for the AL MVP title as well. He’ll face some stiff competition for the latter award, however, especially with Astros’ slugger Jose Altuve leading a pack of strong contenders. On Friday, Altuve did his part to put the debate to rest, telling reporters that the Yankees’ rookie phenom would get his vote. “He hit a lot of homers, a lot of RBIs, he got on base a lot, and I like the way he plays,” Altuve said. “If I was a GM, I want him on my team because he plays the right way and he’s very humble.”
It’s a tough call to make. There’s no question that Judge left his mark on the league during the regular season, leading all hitters with 8.2 fWAR and batting .284/.422/.627 with an AL-best 52 home runs in 678 plate appearances. While that power has failed to materialize through much of the postseason thus far, his regular-season accomplishments made him one of the most fearsome hitters in either league. In Altuve’s words: “Obviously, he’s really strong. He hits the ball way farther than anybody in the big leagues, all his homers. He plays good defense, he did everything to win the MVP in the regular season.”
That’s not to discredit the strides Altuve has made in 2017. He’s been remarkably consistent over the last four seasons — something no crystal ball has been able to predict with regard to Aaron Judge’s performance so far — and upped the ante with career-best numbers this year, slashing .346/.410/.547 with 24 home runs, 32 stolen bases and 7.5 fWAR in 662 PA. Although he didn’t capture nearly as many home runs as his rival, his on-base production netted a third career batting title.
Though they make compelling candidates, Altuve and Judge aren’t the only ones up for consideration. Mike Trout returned from thumb surgery to finish the season with 33 home runs and a career-best 1.071 OBS in 507 PA. Chris Sale dominated the AL East with a 17-8 record, 2.90 ERA and 308 strikeouts, 40 more whiffs than second-place strikeout leader Max Scherzer. Corey Kluber‘s 2.25 ERA was the lowest among qualified starters in both leagues, and his 7.3 fWAR came in only a hair under Sale’s 7.7 mark.
No matter the results of the race, however, one thing’s for certain: With Altuve and Judge suited up for Game 1 of the ALCS, there’s bound to be plenty of excitement on both sides.