Yankees set their ALCS rotation: Masahiro Tanaka to start Game 1 of ALCS

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Phillies are “taking a close look” at current Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway in their search for a new manager.

Callaway, 42, has been with the Indians since 2013. He pitched in the majors between 1999-2004 with the Rays, Angels, and Rangers.

The Phillies fired Pete Mackanin towards the end of the regular season and offered him a new position as assistant to GM Matt Klentak. As the club is approaching being competitive after a lengthy rebuilding phase, the Phillies are likely looking for a manager who has good in-game decision making and an understanding of analytics.

