Report: Phillies considering Mickey Callaway as next manager

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Phillies are “taking a close look” at current Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway in their search for a new manager.
Callaway, 42, has been with the Indians since 2013. He pitched in the majors between 1999-2004 with the Rays, Angels, and Rangers.
The Phillies fired Pete Mackanin towards the end of the regular season and offered him a new position as assistant to GM Matt Klentak. As the club is approaching being competitive after a lengthy rebuilding phase, the Phillies are likely looking for a manager who has good in-game decision making and an understanding of analytics.
After punching their ticket to the ALCS on Wednesday, manager Joe Girardi set the starting rotation already on Thursday. Per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Masahiro Tanaka will start Game in Houston against the Astros, followed by Luis Severino, CC Sabathia, and Sonny Gray.
Tanaka was brilliant in his Game 3 start against the Indians in the ALDS, tossing seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts. It’s no surprise that he gets the Game 1 nod given that the other three have struggled at least once this postseason.
Astros manager A.J. Hinch announced on Wednesday that Dallas Keuchel will start Game 1 followed by Justin Verlander, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reported.