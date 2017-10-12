Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Max Scherzer pitched in relief for the Nationals in NLDS Game 5. It didn’t go well.

By Bill BaerOct 12, 2017, 10:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 5 of the NLDS just got into the sixth inning and it’s already an extremely weird baseball game. It hasn’t been pretty by any means, but the top of the fifth inning may have been the weirdest.

Max Scherzer came in the game out of the bullpen in a game his team led 4-3 after starter Gio Gonzalez could only last three innings and Matt Alberts threw one inning of relief. The thought was Scherzer would be able to pitch two or three innings and bridge the gap to the late innings. That did not happen.

Scherzer got two quick outs, getting Kris Bryant to ground out and Anthony Rizzo to fly out. Willson Contreras kept the inning alive, reaching on an infield single. Pinch-hitter Ben Zobrist then dropped a single into shallow left field. Addison Russell slipped a ground ball double down the third base line past a diving Anthony Rendon, scoring both runners to put the Cubs in front 5-4.

It didn’t stop there. Scherzer fell behind Jason Heyward 2-0, then manager Dusty Baker decided to just put him on first base with an intentional walk. After that, Scherzer struck out Javier Baez on a slider, but catcher Matt Wieters couldn’t hold onto the ball and it skipped by him. He retrieved the ball but threw wide of first base, skipping past Daniel Murphy providing backup into right field, allowing Russell to score and Heyward to move to third base. Wieters tried to argue Baez hit him in the mask on his backswing but to no avail. Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella then reached on catcher’s interference by Wieters, ironically, which loaded the bases. Scherzer hit Jon Jay with a cutter that went in too far, forcing in another run and pushing the Cubs’ lead to 7-4. Mercifully, Bryant ended the inning by popping out to shortstop.

Scherzer’s line: one inning, four runs (two earned) on three hits, a walk, and a hit batsman with one strikeout. Yikes-a-roni.

There’s still plenty of game left, so the Nationals are by no means down for the count. They just weren’t expecting to have to dig out of a three-run hole Schezer put them in.

2018 qualifying offer set at $17.4 million

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 12, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors reports that Major League Baseball has set the qualifying offer for the offseason going into the 2018 season has been set at $17.4 million. That’s an increase of $200,000 over last year. The QO was $15.8 million in 2015, so the latest increase is comparatively tiny.

The qualifying offer value is derived by taking the average of the top 125 salaries across baseball. Teams who make a qualifying offer to a player who signs elsewhere receive a compensatory draft pick. Teams that sign a player who rejected a qualifying offer from another team give up their highest non-protected draft selection.

Players who were traded mid-season are ineligible to receive a qualifying offer.

The 2012-16 collective bargaining agreement introduced the qualifying offer system to baseball and it has since been altered to hinder free agents less when they hit the open market. Players that rejected qualifying offers tended to have trouble procuring contracts compared to similarly-skilled players without draft pick compensation attached to them because teams did not want to relinquish their picks. Now compensation is tied in part to revenue sharing and the luxury tax.