Joe Girardi gets redemption

By Craig Calcaterra Oct 12, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT
The New York Yankees technically beat the Cleveland Indians three games to two in their best-of-five series, but it sure felt like they beat them four games to one. That was on Joe Girardi, of course, who today has to feel more relieved than he ever has been. Relieved because, if the ball had bounced a few different ways over the past several days and if the Indians had won, Girardi would be the biggest goat in New York sports in years. Maybe ever. He might even be out of a job.

This is due to his blunder in Game 2 when, in the sixth inning, with the Yankees leading 8-3, runners at the corners and two outs, Yankees reliever Chad Green grazed Lonnie Chisenhall‘s bat with a fastball. Home plate umpire Dan Iassogna called it a hit by pitch, but both catcher Gary Sanchez and slow-motion footage revealed the ball hit the bat and was likely a foul tip strikeout that would’ve ended the Indians’ rally. Girardi was cast into instant infamy for his failure to call for a replay review of the play, however, Chisenhall took first base and Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam, bringing the Indians back and, eventually, on to victory.

In the immediate aftermath Girardi made excuses — He didn’t want to take Green out of his rhythm! His replay tech didn’t have a definitive view! — but they weren’t convincing. After a night’s sleep, Girardi acknowledged that he messed up. While trying to maintain his positivity afterward, he did say later that “it was as difficult a loss as [he’s] had as a manager.”

He also noted that what happened in the remainder of the series would “determine the severity” of his blunder. He was certainly right about that. Because, as we sit here this morning, a mistake that even the least excitable Yankees fans I know suggested should cost Girardi his job is now beginning to form the narrative foundation of what is shaping up to be an improbably deep postseason run.

The Yankees won twice in The Bronx to get back to Cleveland and then finished off the series comeback by clobbering Corey Kluber, who is likely to take home the A.L. Cy Young hardware. All of that was impressive and all of that was attributable to Yankees players executing and, in some cases, taking their games to a whole new level. That play and those wins also take Girardi off the hook. If you don’t believe that, just listen to what Girardi’s boss, Brian Cashman, said after the game:

“This turns the page. The storyline changed. Instead of the focus maybe being on a mistake made that cost something, it’s not in the past and the focus is on a team winning something rather than an individual issue that occurred during a series. That’s why you want all these series to play out. You don’t want it because somebody made an error or made the wrong pitch. You want it to come out to be more about the success of the 25 guys, the manager, the coaching staff, the organization and they found a way to win versus being blamed for the loss.”

In the space of a few days, what looked like a job-ending mistake is now the basis for a “we battled adversity and came together as a team” narrative. It’s rare enough for the New York Yankees to be cast in that sort of role — when they win it’s because they’re supposed to win, not because they overcame anything — yet here we are.

Has any manager experienced such a dramatic change of fortune in so short a period of time as Joe Girardi has? I can’t think of one. It’s almost enough to make you think that all of this — the comeback and the redemption — is being written in advance someplace rather than just playing out in real time.

The average postseason game so far: three hours and forty-one minutes

By Craig Calcaterra Oct 12, 2017, 10:34 AM EDT
Last night’s ALDS game ended before midnight, but not too long before. Yesterday’s Nats-Cubs game ended before the Yankees-Indians game, but just barely, despite starting four hours earlier. Many fans east of the Mississippi have likely not even seen the Dodgers play due to late start times, but most who began to watch their playoff games likely haven’t seen them end.

Indeed, anyone who has budgeted less than three hours for any playoff game has missed at least some action this October, because not a single playoff game has finished in less time. Don’t believe me? Here are the lengths of every 2017 playoff game through last night’s Yankees-Indians Game 5:

  • Astros-Red Sox Game 4: 4:07
  • Astros-Red Sox Game 3: 3:38
  • Red Sox-Astros Game 2: 4:00
  • Red Sox-Astros Game 1: 3:26
  • Nationals-Cubs Game 4: 3:57
  • Nationals-Cubs Game 3: 3:09
  • Cubs-Nationals Game 2: 3:06
  • Cubs-Nationals Game 1: 3:02
  • Yankees-Indians Game 5: 3:38
  • Indians-Yankees Game 4: 3:47
  • Indians-Yankees Game 3: 3:17 (1-0 game)
  • Yankees-Indians Game 2: 5:08 (13 innings)
  • Yankees Indians Game 1: 3:26
  • Dodgers-Dbacks Game 3: 3:36
  • Dbacks-Dodgers Game 2: 3:48
  • Dbacks-Dodgers Game 1: 3:37
  • Rockies-Dbacks Wild Card: 3:54
  • Twins-Yankees Wild Card: 3:51

The average game time in the 2017 playoffs so far: three hours and forty-one minutes. If you take out the 13-inning game between the Yankees and Indians as an outlier, it only brings you down to three hours and thirty-six minutes.

For comparison, last October 28, Rob Arthur of FiveThirtyEight looked at the length of the 27 playoff games up through Game 2 of the World Series and found that they had averaged three hours and 24 minutes, which was the highest average for any continuous block of 27 games in the previous five years. Through 18 games, we’re poised to shatter that mark.

As everyone has noted, there are a lot of factors which go in to long games: replay reviews; longer commercial breaks in the playoffs; an increased number of pitching changes and mound visits; the tendency for max-effort pitchers, almost all of them throwing high-90s gas, to take longer and longer between pitches; and batters farting around and stepping out of the box in response. The measures Major League Baseball has attempted to institute to speed things up — mostly umpires directing batters to stand in and pitchers to pitch — are basically ignored now that the games mean more and the umps, presumably, want to let the players do what they want.

But whatever the reasons for these long games are, the result is a bad product for anything but the most hardcore fans.

Watching baseball games is a huge part of my job. I literally get paid to do it. I don’t write on a deadline so I don’t have to stress if they go late into the night. Bill and Ashley write in the evenings, so if I get too tired it’s OK if I go to sleep and catch up in the morning. All of which is to say that, personally speaking, I don’t get terribly upset at long games. At least not as long as they remain interesting, which long games often are.

It’s hard for me to believe, however, that people who aren’t paid to watch these games or who aren’t super invested in the outcome of any single one (i.e. casual fans) are attracted to super long games. People have lives and jobs and stuff and unless you’re a hardcore fan of one of the teams involved or on the far right of the obsessive baseball fan bell curve, you’re not likely to invest your time in a ballgame if doing so commits you to three and a half or four hours of time every single time out.

If you doubt that, know that Major League Baseball has made a point to address game length and pace, and they’re not doing it just for giggles. The league has a vested interest in maximizing fan interest, ratings and revenue, and it’s not for no reason that Rob Manfred has made game length and pace of play his top priority over the past couple of years. While an occasional marathon game can deliver peak excitement, long games as a matter of course are bad for baseball.

I can’t help but think these playoff games, however entertaining some of them have been and no matter how much I, as a baseball obsessive like them, are bad for baseball. It’s simply not the kind of product that will draw fans in or keep less-than-obsessed fans interested. I suspect Major League Baseball knows it too and that, barring some miraculous increase in the speed of these games in the NLCS, ALCS and World Series, we’re going to see some pretty major changes initiated this offseason to try address it.