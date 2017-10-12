Jason Miller/Getty Images

Indians’ regular season stars didn’t show up in the postseason

By Bill BaerOct 12, 2017
The Indians, the defending American League champions, won 102 games in the regular season but will not advance any further in the playoffs. They suffered a 5-2 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the ALDS.

There’s plenty for the Indians to be proud about, but their early exit from the playoffs can’t be categorized as anything but a disappointment. Their failure has a lot to do with their regular season stars not showing up when it mattered most.

Ace Corey Kluber, who is in line for the AL Cy Young Award, couldn’t finish the third inning in his Game 2 start against the Yankees. He yielded six runs on seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. In Wednesday’s start, he went just 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts. For those keeping score at home, that’s a 12.80 ERA.

Infielder Jose Ramirez, who will get some AL MVP votes, went 2-for-20 with two singles and two walks in the ALDS. He had a .957 OPS and mashed 91 extra-base hits during the regular season.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor, arguably the face of the franchise, was 2-for-18. Of course, one of his hits was that huge grand slam that spurred the Indians’ Game 2 comeback. But his team needed him to do something in the other four games.

The three stars weren’t alone. Outfielder Michael Brantley was 1-for-11. Austin Jackson went 3-for-14. Edwin Encarnacion, though battling an ankle injury suffered during Game 2, was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Game 5. Jason Kipnis went 0-for-4 in Game 5 and 4-for-22 in total in the series.

Obviously, the Yankees’ pitching deserves a ton of credit for holding that kind of talent at bay. But anyone on the Indians will tell you that they didn’t get the job done, and that’s why their season ended earlier than they anticipated.

Didi Gregorius homers twice, powering Yankees into ALCS with 5-2 win over Indians

By Bill BaerOct 11, 2017
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius stole the show during Game 5 of the ALDS against the Indians on Wednesday, helping power the Yankees into the ALCS with a 5-2 win in Cleveland.

Gregorius started the scoring early, ripping a solo home run to right field with two outs in the top of the first inning off of Indians starter Corey Kluber. Gregorius reprised that role in the third, yanking a two-run home run to right field to push the Yankees’ lead to 3-0. He’s the first Yankee with a two-homer playoff game since Raul Ibanez in the 2012 ALDS against the Orioles.

Kluber exited after 3 2/3 innings. He walked Jacoby Ellsbury with two outs, so Indians skipper Terry Francona brought in reliever Andrew Miller. Miller fanned Todd Frazier to exit the inning. Kluber’s final line: three runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

The Indians finally put together a rally in the bottom of the fifth as Austin Jackson, Jay Bruce, Roberto Perez, and Giovanny Urshela each singled consecutively against starter CC Sabathia to score two runs, making it a 3-2 ballgame. That ended Sabathia’s night. David Robertson came in and got Francisco Lindor to ground into an inning-ending double play. Sabathia’s final line: two runs on five hits with no walks and nine strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Robertson stayed in for the seventh, working around a two-out walk of Jay Bruce for a scoreless frame. Aroldis Chapman got the eighth, retiring the side in order with a pair of strikeouts.

The Yankees tacked on insurance for Chapman in the top of the ninth as Aaron Hicks singled and reached second on a fielding error by Jackson in left field with one out. Todd Frazier drew a two-out walk. Then, after an 11-pitch battle between Cody Allen and Brett Gardner, Gardner won by lining the 12th pitch for a single into right field, scoring Hicks. Jay Bruce threw to shortstop and cut-off man Lindor, but the ball bounced in front of him and skipped away, which let Gardner score to push the Yankees’ lead to 5-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, Chapman worked around a leadoff walk of Jose Ramirez by striking out Edwin Encarnacion, getting Carlos Santana to ground into a fielder’s choice, and Jackson to strike out looking. The Yankees defeated last year’s American League champions and are back in the ALCS for the first time since 2012 when they were swept by the Tigers.

The 2017 ALCS begins on Friday at 8 PM ET with the Yankees taking on the Astros in Houston.