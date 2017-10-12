Greg Holland expected to decline 2018 option, become free agent

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that reliever Greg Holland is expected to pass over his half of his 2018 mutual option worth $10 million to become a free agent. In doing so, he will receive $1 million per his buyout clause.

Holland, 31, had a solid 2017 campaign with the Rockies after missing the entire previous season. He finished with an NL-best 41 saves, as well as a 3.61 ERA with a 70/26 K/BB ratio in 57 1/3 innings. Pitching half his games at Coors Field didn’t mess with his numbers too much as he put up a higher ERA on the road (3.90) than at home (3.34).

Holland was money in the first half (1.62) but struggled in the second half (6.38). That will be something interested teams will consider this offseason, but it’s still likely he will be able to procure a multi-year deal.

