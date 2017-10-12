Gio Gonzalez will start Game 5 for the Nationals

This morning I talked about Game 5 of the 2012 NLDS and the Nationals’ heartbreaking collapse and loss therein. Gio Gonzalez started that game, which took place five years ago this very night. Now Dusty Baker has announced that Gio Gonzalez will start Game 5 tonight as well.
Gonzalez allowed three runs over five innings in Game 2 of the NLDS (he also gave up three runs in 2012’s Game 5, but I suppose I can let that go now). Regardless, he seems like the best choice here and if I was in Dusty’s shoes I’d pick him over Tanner Roark, I think.
Ultimately, though, this will be an all-hands-on-deck game for Washington, with Roark, Max Scherzer and basically every member of the Nats bullpen available thanks to Tuesday’s rainout and yesterday’s strong start from Stephen Strasburg.
No word yet as to whether Drew Storen will be arrested on sight if he is within 100 miles of Nats Park at game time.
The Boston Red Sox fired John Farrell only yesterday, but at least one reporter says that they’re moving pretty fast as far as finding his replacement goes. The reporter is Charley Walters of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, and he says that former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire is in the “final three” for the Red Sox managerial opening.
It’s interesting to ponder how a Minnesota-based reporter would know that, but that’s between him and his source.
Walters doesn’t say who the other two candidates are, but Alex Cora, Brad Ausmus, Gary DiSarcina, Chili Davis, Brian Butterfield, and Jason Varitek have all been mentioned by those speculating about the opening. Some of that speculation is informed — Dave Dombrowski hired Ausmus in Detroit and likes him; Cora has been mentioned as a top candidate for any number of positions, etc. — and some of it may just be wish casting.
Gardenhire doesn’t seem to be a wish casting candidate. After a period in which recently-retired, putatively player-friendly managers with no previous experience were the trend, the pendulum seems to be swinging back toward hiring experienced managers. Gardenhire is certainly that, having served as the manager of the Twins for 13 years before his firing in September 2014. What’s more, he spent the 2017 season as the bench coach of the Diamondbacks where he reportedly worked well with former Red Sox coach Torey Lovullo and helped turn around a Dbacks club that lost 93 games last year.
The Red Sox job is a win-now prospect, and there is a lot of talent there. It’d certainly be a good opportunity for whoever wants it.