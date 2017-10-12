Delmon Young will be playing in the Australian Baseball League

The Melbourne Aces of the Australian Baseball League announced on Tuesday that former major league outfielder Delmon Young signed with the team for the upcoming season. The article on the Aces site suggests Young is “looking at a stint in the ABL to resurrect his big league career.”
Young, 32, last played in the majors with the Orioles in 2015, batting .270/.289/.339 in 180 plate appearances. The O’s released him in July and he never latched on with another team.
Unless Young hits like Eric Thames did in Korea, it seems unlikely this moves any major league team enough to offer him a contract in 2019.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that reliever Greg Holland is expected to pass over his half of his 2018 mutual option worth $10 million to become a free agent. In doing so, he will receive $1 million per his buyout clause.
Holland, 31, had a solid 2017 campaign with the Rockies after missing the entire previous season. He finished with an NL-best 41 saves, as well as a 3.61 ERA with a 70/26 K/BB ratio in 57 1/3 innings. Pitching half his games at Coors Field didn’t mess with his numbers too much as he put up a higher ERA on the road (3.90) than at home (3.34).
Holland was money in the first half (1.62) but struggled in the second half (6.38). That will be something interested teams will consider this offseason, but it’s still likely he will be able to procure a multi-year deal.