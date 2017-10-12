Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

2018 qualifying offer set at $17.4 million

By Bill BaerOct 12, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors reports that Major League Baseball has set the qualifying offer for the offseason going into the 2018 season has been set at $17.4 million. That’s an increase of $200,000 over last year. The QO was $15.8 million in 2015, so the latest increase is comparatively tiny.

The qualifying offer value is derived by taking the average of the top 125 salaries across baseball. Teams who make a qualifying offer to a player who signs elsewhere receive a compensatory draft pick. Teams that sign a player who rejected a qualifying offer from another team give up their highest non-protected draft selection.

Players who were traded mid-season are ineligible to receive a qualifying offer.

The 2012-16 collective bargaining agreement introduced the qualifying offer system to baseball and it has since been altered to hinder free agents less when they hit the open market. Players that rejected qualifying offers tended to have trouble procuring contracts compared to similarly-skilled players without draft pick compensation attached to them because teams did not want to relinquish their picks. Now compensation is tied in part to revenue sharing and the luxury tax.

Yankees set their ALCS rotation: Masahiro Tanaka to start Game 1 of ALCS

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 12, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

After punching their ticket to the ALCS on Wednesday, manager Joe Girardi set the starting rotation already on Thursday. Per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Masahiro Tanaka will start Game in Houston against the Astros, followed by Luis Severino, CC Sabathia, and Sonny Gray.

Tanaka was brilliant in his Game 3 start against the Indians in the ALDS, tossing seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts. It’s no surprise that he gets the Game 1 nod given that the other three have struggled at least once this postseason.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch announced on Wednesday that Dallas Keuchel will start Game 1 followed by Justin Verlander, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reported.