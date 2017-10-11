Getty Images

Terry Francona gets what he planned for as Kluber takes the hill in Game 5

By Craig CalcaterraOct 11, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT
The Yankees take on the Indians in Game 5 of the ALDS this evening and its a matchup for which Terry Francona prepared. Going against conventional wisdom, he held his best starter — Corey Kluber — out of Game 1 so that he’d be available for a deciding Game 5, if necessary.

Not that Kluber’s Game 2 performance gives us any reason to assume the Indians have the advantage.

Kluber was rocked in Game 2, only lasting two and two-thirds innings, giving up seven hits and six earned runs. It if was not for a near miraculous Indians comeback — aided, of course, by a blown hit-by-pitch call that Joe Girardi failed to challenge — the Yankees would be preparing to take on the Astros in the ALCS right now. Still, as Francona said yesterday: “We wanted Kluber if we got to this game, and we got to this game.”

The Yankees enter the game having won two in a row, both at home, against a Cleveland team many consider the best in baseball. But momentum, the old saying goes, is only as good as the next day’s starting pitcher. That starting pitcher is CC Sabathia, and not mid-season acquisition Sonny Gray, who pitched in Game 1 and has one more day’s rest than the big man does. Gray has been something less than reliable of late, however, lasting only three and a third innings in Game 1 of this series, allowing three runs and walking four. Sabathia seemed to have everything under control in Game 2 but was pulled after just 77 pitches, making way for the bullpen to allow the Indians’ big comeback. Joe Girardi probably should’ve had more confidence in Sabathia on that day, but he certainly seems to have more confidence in him now. Can’t say I’d disagree with him.

The only unknown for this game is whether or not Edwin Encarnacion, who sprained his ankle in Game 2 of the series, will be in action. Yesterday Francona said he believed he would be, but it’ll be a close-to-game time decision.

This game is likely to be decided by Corey Kluber and CC Sabathia. If the usual Kluber shows up, the Yankees are going to have a hard time. If they get to him in any way close to the way they got to him in Game 2, Francona will have to go to his much-used bullpen early, giving the Yankees a big advantage. An advantage that, perhaps this time, they’ll be able to capitalize upon.

Nationals GM explains Stephen Strasburg’s remarkable recovery

By Craig CalcaterraOct 11, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT
Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo just held a press conference explaining the whole Stephen Strasburg drama. Or, at the very least, trying to give it some sort of internal uniformity so people will stop saying that the Nationals are all over the place with this.

The high points from Rizzo:

  • Strasburg had fevers, chills, and acute sinusitis yesterday. He was on antibiotics and anti inflammatories, as well as an IV;
  • Strasburg’s antibiotics were switched last night;
  • Strasburg called pitching coach Mike Maddux this morning and said he felt better. When he came to the stadium he told Dusty Baker he wanted to pitch today and everyone agreed that he seemed better.
  • Teammates did not pressure Strasburg into starting, nor did the media coverage. Rizzo said “I don’t think Stephen Strasburg cares” what the media says.

Some may be skeptical about the antibiotic switch doing something in such a short time. I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt on that. Old-timers at this site will remember this story, but I got super sick at the 2012 World Series and got some hella drugs that actually helped me out a lot in a really short period of time. If you’re getting weapons-grade antibiotics and not the “take for seven days” stuff most people get, it can make a difference.

So there we have it. If Strasburg goes out and pitches well, all of this will likely be forgotten. If he’s shelled, well, then I imagine some people will say he wasn’t mentally prepared to pitch because of all of the back and forth and some others might say that he was still too sick and probably shouldn’t have pitched. Many of these people will have said something contradictory to that stance no more than 24 hours earlier, of course, because that’s how that works.

No matter what happens, I presume that a more in depth story about all of this will come out some time this winter contradicting Rizzo to. Because that’s how all of that works too.