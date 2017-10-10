Harry How/Getty Images

The vilification of Zack Greinke has already begun

By Bill BaerOct 10, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT
5 Comments

Zack Greinke started on Monday night in NLDS Game 3 against the Dodgers. He didn’t have his best stuff, but managed to hold the Dodgers — which won a major league-best 104 games and had one of the National League’s best offenses — to one run over the first four innings. Greinke yielded a solo home run to Cody Bellinger, who set the National League rookie record for home runs with 39, in the fifth and another to Austin Barnes to lead off the sixth before exiting.

Greinke’s final line — five-plus innings, three runs, four hits, five walks, four strikeouts — wasn’t pretty, but he still managed to keep the D-Backs in the game. They were never truly out of it until Paul Goldschmidt swung and missed for the final out.

Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times, however, argues that “Greinke’s role in the Diamondbacks’ demise can’t be understated.” Hernandez wrote, “What Madison Bumgarner did in leading the San Francisco Giants to the World Series in 2014, Greinke did the exact opposite over the past week,” also referencing Greinke’s subpar performance in the NL Wild Card game against the Rockies. Later, Hernandez concludes that Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was “vindicated” for not re-signing Greinke when he opted out after the 2015 season.

Friedman didn’t exactly choose not to re-sign Greinke. He offered the right-hander a five-year contract approaching $160 million. Greinke wound up taking a six-year, $206.5 million deal from the Diamondbacks. It was more that Friedman didn’t want to tack on an extra $9-10 million per year. He still wanted Greinke badly.

Furthermore, it isn’t as if Greinke is anathema to postseason success and would’ve prevented the Dodgers from getting to the NLCS. In 2013-15 with the Dodgers, Greinke made six postseason starts, putting up a 2.38 ERA with a 41/5 K/BB ratio in 41 2/3 innings. The Dodgers went 3-3 because they scored a grand total of 21 runs in those games. Greinke struggled in his two postseason starts this year in part because he faced really good offenses. The Rockies led the league averaging 5.09 runs per game. The Dodgers were sixth at 4.75. In the playoffs, one faces a higher level of competition. Sometimes you succeed, sometimes you fail. It’s usually not deeper than that.

As far as Greinke being the anti-Bumgarner, what of Paul Goldschmidt and his one hit (a home run) in 11 NLDS at-bats? David Peralta went 1-for-13. A.J. Pollock was 1-for-9 with a homer. The D-Backs scored 11 runs over the three games but five were scored on solo home runs and another five came on Goldschmidt and Brandon Drury home runs in Game 2. Only one run was knocked in via non-homer in the entire series. Greinke’s lackluster performance didn’t help, but he was just one actor in the disappointing show the D-Backs put on over the past five days.

When you make $206.5 million, you’re going to be one of the first targets for criticism and will probably be used as a prop for narrative-building. That Greinke is already being vilified after helping lead Arizona to its first playoff appearance since 2011 is not surprising. But acting like his struggles retroactively paint Friedman a genius is faulty and the D-Backs certainly aren’t regretting bringing him into town.

The Nationals would very much like Game 4 to be rained out

By Craig CalcaterraOct 10, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT
3 Comments

Game 4 of the NLDS between the Nationals and the Cubs is scheduled for 5:30 Eastern time. It was originally scheduled for later in the evening, but a rainy forecast caused Major League Baseball to move it up. That forecast, however, isn’t getting much better. At the moment there appears to be a nearly 100% chance of rain throughout the entire evening.

Joe Torre is in Chicago and, up until game time, it will be his call as to whether or not the ballgame gets underway. We all want a game played in dry conditions, but if it is postponed, it may be bad news for the Cubs and good news for the Nationals: if the game is played tomorrow instead of today, Dusty Baker can go to Stephen Strasburg rather than Tanner Roark as the starter, as Strasburg will be back on full rest as of tomorrow. Not that he’s admitting it yet:

Strasburg may not have won Game 1, but he allowed only two runs on three hits in seven innings in that game, and stands as a clear improvement over Roark. In an elimination game you have to assume Baker will call on his best available pitcher.

For his part, Joe Maddon says he’s sticking with Jake Arrieta whether or not the game is today or tomorrow, even though Game 1 starter Kyle Hendricks will likewise be on full rest by then. Hendricks, of course, was better than Strasburg in Game 1, but if Maddon does not use him in a theoretical Wednesday Game 4, he’d be available for a deciding Game 5 or Game 1 of the NLDS, whichever came next.

So, in the next hour or two we’ll be watching the skies. And watching for Joe Torre’s decision whether this game will be played.