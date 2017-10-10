Getty Images

Is Jeff Loria going to stiff Miami-Dade County on the Marlins sale?

By Craig CalcaterraOct 10, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT
The sale of the Miami Marlins to the Bruce Sherman/Derek Jeter group is complete, but there is still some accounting to be done. Maybe. If Jeff Loria holds up what is alleged to be his end of his deal with the people of Miami-Dade County, anyway. If not, the matter may very well wind up in court.

That’s because, per the Miami Herald, Loria was supposed to kick back a percentage of the sale proceeds of the team to the local government if the team was sold in a certain, specified period after the new ballpark the taxpayers underwrote opened:

Loria’s 2008 deal with Miami and Miami-Dade included payout provisions if he sold the team within six years of the 2012 opening of a county-owned ballpark built with more than $400 million in public dollars and about $150 million from the team. The deal requires the Marlins to pay the two governments 5 percent of the proceeds of a sale.

Five years and six months later, the bill may be coming due. But with Loria able to deduct both debt and taxes paid on the sale, it’s not known whether he plans on notifying local governments that they’re entitled to any dollars from the transaction.

It would not shock me at all if Loria structured the deal in some way so as to put the actual effective date of the transfer outside of that six year window somehow. Or if the books reflect little or no money leftover for the county after the debt and taxes are accounted for. Of course, given that Loria purchased the team for $160 million and sold it for a reported $1.2 billion, that would have to be some pretty hefty number rearranging in order to make it look like there wasn’t a massive profit here. Not that Loria doesn’t have a lot of practice at that sort of thing.

Whatever the case, it’ll be pretty surprising if the matter doesn’t end up in court.

Baseball Players Show How to Properly Honor Our Flag

By Craig CalcaterraOct 10, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT
The country feels like it’s being torn apart in the wake of athlete protests of racism and police brutality, with said protests taking place during the National Anthem. Much of the public, and even the President of the United States, has reacted angrily, claiming that the kneeling athletes are disrespecting our troops. Disrespecting our country. Disrespecting our flag.

While passions are running high on this issue, I think it’s OK for even those of us who support these protests, like I do, to acknowledge that many of those who do not support them feel the way they do out of a genuine sense of alarm at what they perceive to be disrespect for the flag. No, the athletes are not protesting the flag itself and have done nothing that objectively disrespects it — they have stated, over and over again, what it is they are protesting and have done nothing more than kneel in silence — but a great many people aren’t hearing that message for various reasons. Whatever the reasons for that it’s important to understand that, no matter the underlying issues, many if not most people in this country have a visceral reaction if they even think for a moment that the flag is being treated less than reverently.

Which is why there has been such an outcry over Astros outfielder Josh Reddick dancing around in an American flag Speedo yesterday as his teammates sprayed him with beer and champagne:

The anger felt by millions at Reddick after he stretched Old Glory over his sweaty nether regions, after which he and it were doused with intoxicating liquors, has roiled the country— wait, what? Sorry. I’ll finish this post in a second. My editor is on the phone.

Huh. Weird. I am told that absolutely no one is upset with Reddick for this. And, in fact, even the hosts at Fox and Friends, who have spent countless broadcasts attacking other athletes for how they treat the flag, thought this was all good fun.

Which of course it was. No one with a single brain cell could possibly think that Reddick was disrespecting the flag. He was having a blast, along with his teammates. If you asked any of them, they’d tell you that and you’d be a fool not to believe them.

Maybe it’d be cool if we believed other athletes when they tell us what it was they’re doing as well.