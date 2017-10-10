Game 4 of the NLDS between the Cubs and Nationals has been postponed

Tuesday’s rainout of NLDS Game 4 was seen by many as a blessing in disguise for the Nationals, as it allows the Nationals an opportunity to start Stephen Strasburg in Game 4. Tanner Roark was scheduled to start and he will start tomorrow, MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat reports.

It seems like an odd decision, but according to Baker, Strasburg is feeling “under the weather,” Muskat adds. Also, per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Strasburg had already thrown his bullpen in anticipation of starting Thursday.

After all of that, it just seems like poor timing for the Nationals. Had the game been postponed sooner, Strasburg could’ve not thrown the bullpen and been ready to start Wednesday. Strasburg is clearly the better option over Roark. Strasburg finished the regular season 15-4 with a 2.52 ERA and a 204/47 K/BB ratio in 175 1/3 innings. Roark posted a 4.67 ERA with a 166/64 K/BB ratio in 181 1/3 innings.

