Game 4 of the NLDS between the Cubs and Nationals has been postponed

The forecast in Chicago called for heavy rain in the evening. While MLB officials tried to wait it out, delaying the start of Wednesday’s NLDS Game 3 between the Nationals and Cubs, the game was ultimately postponed. It will be played on Wednesday at 4:08 ET.
Cubs skipper Joe Maddon will still send Jake Arrieta out to the hill tomorrow, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. Nationals manager Dusty Baker is sticking with Tanner Roark, per MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat.
The Cubs lead the series two games to one. They are trying to punch their ticket back to the NLCS for a rematch with the Dodgers, who clinched on Monday night.
It seems like an odd decision, but according to Baker, Strasburg is feeling “under the weather,” Muskat adds. Also, per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Strasburg had already thrown his bullpen in anticipation of starting Thursday.
After all of that, it just seems like poor timing for the Nationals. Had the game been postponed sooner, Strasburg could’ve not thrown the bullpen and been ready to start Wednesday. Strasburg is clearly the better option over Roark. Strasburg finished the regular season 15-4 with a 2.52 ERA and a 204/47 K/BB ratio in 175 1/3 innings. Roark posted a 4.67 ERA with a 166/64 K/BB ratio in 181 1/3 innings.