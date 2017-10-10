Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Cody Bellinger leads Dodgers into NLCS with 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks

By Bill BaerOct 10, 2017, 1:46 AM EDT
1 Comment

Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger had a terrific ballgame both offensively and defensively, contributing to his club’s 3-1 victory over the Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the NLDS at Chase Field on Monday night. After sweeping the D-Backs in the NLDS, the Dodgers return to the NLCS. They dropped the NLCS in six games to the Cubs last year and are certainly looking to improve on that.

D-Backs starter Zack Greinke didn’t have his best stuff and that was apparent right out of the gate. He gave up a leadoff double to Chris Taylor in the first inning, then walked Corey Seager. After Justin Turner lined out to center field, moving Taylor to third base, Bellinger brought Taylor home with a ground out. The Dodgers would continue threaten over the next three innings but Greinke was able to navigate his way out of danger.

In the fifth, Bellinger added to the Dodgers’ lead, ripping a 3-1 Greinke change-up to left-center field for a solo home run. In the bottom half, Bellinger secured the final out of the inning when Jeff Mathis popped out in foul territory. Bellinger tipped over the railing in front of the visitors’ dugout and managed to hold onto the ball.

The D-Backs answered in the bottom of the fifth as Daniel Descalso smacked a solo home run to right field off of Yu Darvish. The Dodgers, though, got the run right back in the sixth on a leadoff Austin Barnes homer to left field off of Greinke.

Darvish came out for the bottom of the sixth but it was clear his command was starting to elude him. He just barely missed hitting pinch-hitter Christian Walker, then hit him on the bill of the helmet with his eighth pitch of the at-bat. Thankfully, Walker was in good enough shape to take his place at first base, but that was it for Darvish. Tony Cingrani came in and induced a 3-6-3 double play on a terrific play by Bellinger. Brandon Morrow came in and got the final out of the sixth on another fine defensive play by Bellinger, this time making a diving effort for a 3-1 putout.

Morrow worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning before giving way to… Kenta Maeda in the eighth. Yep, Kenta Maeda. Not that seeing a starter used in a relief role is exactly strange anymore. Anyway, Maeda worked a 1-2-3 frame of his own with a pair of strikeouts. Kenley Jansen got the ninth, as expected. He fanned pinch-hitter Gregor Blanco, then gave up a single to David Peralta to give the D-Backs the opportunity to bring the tying run to the plate. Unfortunately for them, they couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity. Ketel Marte grounded back to Jansen and Paul Goldschmidt struck out on a 3-2 count to end the game, sending Dodgers pouring onto the field to celebrate advancing in the playoffs.

The Dodgers will have a few days off, awaiting the winner of the Cubs/Nationals side of the NLDS. The Cubs lead that series 2-1. The NLCS will begin on Saturday.

Yankees capitalize on mistakes, beat Indians 7-3 in ALDS Game 4

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 9, 2017, 10:57 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Yankees punished the Indians for their defensive miscues, earning a 7-3 victory in Game 4 of the ALDS on Monday night at Yankee Stadium, forcing a Game 5. The Indians uncharacteristically committed four errors, something they didn’t do once during the regular season.

Third baseman Giovanny Urshela was in the lineup strictly for his defense at third base, but he committed a costly error in the bottom of the second inning which helped the Yankees hang a four-spot on the board. With one out, Urshela booted a Starlin Castro grounder. During Todd Frazier‘s at-bat, Roberto Perez allowed Castro to advance to second base on a passed ball. Frazier then doubled to bring Castro home, breaking the scoreless tie. Aaron Hicks knocked in Frazier with a single and Gardner added a single of his own, putting runners at first and third. Gardner stole second and promptly scored along with Hicks on a well-struck double to left field by Aaron Judge to make it 4-0. Indians starter Trevor Bauer intentionally walked Didi Gregorius before exiting the game with two outs in the second.

With the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the third, Brett Gardner slapped a grounder to Urshela at third base. Urshela briefly glanced at second base but realized he didn’t have a play there, then hurried a throw to first base. It was high, pulling Carlos Santana off the bag and allowing the Yankees to score another run.

The Indians, to their credit, did not roll over against Yankees starter Luis Severino. Carlos Santana drilled a two-run home run to center field in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to 5-2. Roberto Perez added a solo home run in the fifth.

The Yankees kept their foot on the gas pedal, adding a run in the fifth on Gardner’s sacrifice fly and another run in the sixth on a solo home run from Gary Sanchez off of Bryan Shaw, pushing the lead back to four runs at 7-3.

Severino managed to get through seven innings, giving up the three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine on 113 pitches. It was a marked improvement from his short-lived start in the AL Wild Card game.

Dellin Betances took over in the eighth and walked the first two batters he faced. Tommy Kahnle, however, came in and helped save the Yankees from danger by getting two strikeouts and a fly out. Kahnle returned in the ninth, fanning Santana, Michael Brantley, and Lonnie Chisenhall to finalize the 7-3 victory.

The two clubs will meet for the rubber match on Wednesday in Cleveland at Progressive Field. CC Sabathia will start for the Yankees. Expect Corey Kluber for the Indians despite his struggles in Game 2.