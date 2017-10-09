Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Yankees capitalize on mistakes, beat Indians 7-3 in ALDS Game 4

The Yankees punished the Indians for their defensive miscues, earning a 7-3 victory in Game 4 of the ALDS on Monday night at Yankee Stadium, forcing a Game 5. The Indians uncharacteristically committed four errors, something they didn’t do once during the regular season.

Third baseman Giovanny Urshela was in the lineup strictly for his defense at third base, but he committed a costly error in the bottom of the second inning which helped the Yankees hang a four-spot on the board. With one out, Urshela booted a Starlin Castro grounder. During Todd Frazier‘s at-bat, Roberto Perez allowed Castro to advance to second base on a passed ball. Frazier then doubled to bring Castro home, breaking the scoreless tie. Aaron Hicks knocked in Frazier with a single and Gardner added a single of his own, putting runners at first and third. Gardner stole second and promptly scored along with Hicks on a well-struck double to left field by Aaron Judge to make it 4-0. Indians starter Trevor Bauer intentionally walked Didi Gregorius before exiting the game with two outs in the second.

With the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the third, Brett Gardner slapped a grounder to Urshela at third base. Urshela briefly glanced at second base but realized he didn’t have a play there, then hurried a throw to first base. It was high, pulling Carlos Santana off the bag and allowing the Yankees to score another run.

The Indians, to their credit, did not roll over against Yankees starter Luis Severino. Carlos Santana drilled a two-run home run to center field in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to 5-2. Roberto Perez added a solo home run in the fifth.

The Yankees kept their foot on the gas pedal, adding a run in the fifth on Gardner’s sacrifice fly and another run in the sixth on a solo home run from Gary Sanchez off of Bryan Shaw, pushing the lead back to four runs at 7-3.

Severino managed to get through seven innings, giving up the three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine on 113 pitches. It was a marked improvement from his short-lived start in the AL Wild Card game.

Dellin Betances took over in the eighth and walked the first two batters he faced. Tommy Kahnle, however, came in and helped save the Yankees from danger by getting two strikeouts and a fly out. Kahnle returned in the ninth, fanning Santana, Michael Brantley, and Lonnie Chisenhall to finalize the 7-3 victory.

The two clubs will meet for the rubber match on Wednesday in Cleveland at Progressive Field. CC Sabathia will start for the Yankees. Expect Corey Kluber for the Indians despite his struggles in Game 2.

Dusty Baker made the right call taking out Max Scherzer

For a long time, manager Dusty Baker was known for leaving his starters in games too long. Many blamed him for the downfalls of Kerry Wood and Mark Prior back when he managed the Cubs. On Monday, he will be criticized for not leaving his starter in long enough.

Max Scherzer started Game 3 of the NLDS for the Nationals against the Cubs on Monday. He suffered a minor hamstring injury in his last start of the regular season, which delayed his first appearance in the postseason by a few days. As a result, the Nationals are unlikely — I would argue unable — to start him twice in NLDS.

Scherzer, though, had his stuff working. He no-hit the Cubs through the first six innings, issuing three walks while striking out six batters on 98 pitches. In the seventh, however, Scherzer’s no-hit bid went up in smoke as Ben Zobrist laced a one-out double to left-center field.

Baker came out to the mound. As has been done many times before, Scherzer pleaded his case to stay in the game, despite being at 98 pitches, close to his previously-stated goal. Sammy Solis, a reliever who finds success in particular when he faces left-handed hitters, was warming up in the bullpen. The left-handed-hitting Kyle Schwarber, who struggles against lefties and was eager to make up for an earlier defensive miscue, was coming up to the plate. Baker opted to take out Scherzer in favor of Solis.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon countered by bringing Albert Almora, Jr. in to pinch-hit for Schwarber. Almora had an .898 OPS against lefties during the regular season. Almora sent a 3-2, 84 MPH change-up from Solis into left-field to bring home Zobrist, tying the game up at one apiece. The Cubs would go on to score again in the eighth to take a 2-1 lead and Wade Davis closed out the game, giving the Cubs a 2-1 lead in the NLDS.

Baker made the right call, even though the results didn’t bear that out. Scherzer was coming off an injury and was at 98 pitches. Furthermore, he was going through the Cubs’ lineup a third time, handled lefties worse than Solis (the left-handed-hitting Jason Heyward was also due up after Schwarber/Almora), and his departure forced the Cubs to sub out Schwarber. All good things. Baker, unfortunately, was punished and he’ll find out — as if he didn’t already know — that managers will be second-guessed no matter what they do.