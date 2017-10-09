Trevor Bauer to start Game 4 on short rest for the Indians

Trevor Bauer dominated the Yankees in Game 1 one of the ALDS, allowing just two hits while striking out eight over six and two-thirds scoreless innings. He’ll get the call again in Game 4, Terry Francona announced last night. Bauer will be pitching on three days’ rest for the first time in his career.

Opposing him will be Luis Severino. Severino has not pitched since the Wild Card Game, in which he lasted only one third of an inning after allowing three runs on four hits, including a couple of homers to the Twins. That was obviously terrible, but he only threw 29 pitches and will come in to this evening’s matchup with an extra day’s rest on top of it.

In light of all of this you have to figure that the Yankees have an edge in the starting pitching matchup. Not that you can predict anything in the postseason.

Follow @craigcalcaterra