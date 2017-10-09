The Astros and Red Sox will fight the rain in Game 4

The Astros and Red Sox are scheduled to play Game 4 at 1PM Eastern today. It’s an open question as to whether the game will start on time, however. For that matter it’s an open question as to whether it will be played at all. The forecast looks foreboding.

According to Weather.com, there’s a 30% chance of showers beginning at 1PM. At 2PM it’s up to 78% and is around 85% between 3PM and 4PM. There’s a greater than 50% chance of rain between then and 9PM.

Tuesday’s forecast in Boston looks much better, so if this game gets banged, the clubs could play on what was to be a travel day. Houston leads the series 2-1, of course, so if they do play on Tuesday and Houston wins, they’re not traveling anyplace.