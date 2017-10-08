Getty Images

The Dodgers are one win away from clinching the NLDS

By Ashley VarelaOct 8, 2017, 1:24 AM EDT
The Dodgers are one win away from securing their ticket to the National League Championship Series next week. They battled their way to an 8-5 finish in Game 2 of the NLDS on Saturday, taking a 2-0 lead in the series with a smattering of base hits and productive outs against Arizona lefty Robbie Ray.

Fellow left-hander Rich Hill took the mound for the first time this postseason, eking out three hits, two runs and three walks over four innings. That’s about par for the course for a Rich Hill postseason appearance: prior to Saturday’s outing, he made four appearances with the 2007 Cubs and 2016 Dodgers and only tossed a quality start once. This time, both of his runs came in the first inning when Paul Goldschmidt engineered a two-run homer. Hill didn’t allow another runner past second base for the remainder of his start and set down a perfect fourth inning before Dave Roberts yanked him for Tony Cingrani in the fifth.

That didn’t appear to faze the lefty, who started moonlighting as the club’s hype man for the rest of the night.

The real entertainment, however, lay with one Yasiel Puig, whose fourth-inning at-bat encapsulated the zaniness of playoff baseball fever. Puig did a little dance around the plate as Robbie Ray worked an 0-2 count, then drove a single into center field to load the bases. He, uh, may have gotten a little carried away in the process:

Ray, on the other hand, didn’t look like he was having quite as much fun. He barely outlasted Hill on the mound, taking his first loss of the postseason with 4 1/3 innings of four-hit, four-run, four-walk ball. Rookie right-hander Jimmie Sherfy was no better, issuing three additional runs in the fifth to boost the Dodgers’ lead to 7-2.

The Diamondbacks finally found their mojo in the seventh inning with another home run from Brandon Drury, who plated Jake Lamb and Ketel Marte with a first-pitch cutter from Brandon Morrow. That wasn’t nearly enough to overturn the Dodgers’ advantage, though, and the D-backs dropped their second consecutive game after Josh Fields and Kenley Jansen tag-teamed for a scoreless eighth and ninth.

They’ll get one more chance to stay alive in the NLDS on Monday, when Zack Greinke (17-7, 3.20 ERA) goes up against Yu Darvish (10-12, 3.86) for Game 3 at 10:00 PM ET. If they manage to stun the Dodgers with three straight wins, it’ll be the first time they’ve advanced to the Championship Series since 2007. If not, however, the Dodgers will be looking at their second NLCS appearance since 2016 and fifth since 2008.

Bryce Harper powers massive comeback as Nationals win 6-3 to even NLDS

By Ashley VarelaOct 7, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
After the Nationals landed on the wrong end of a two-hitter on Friday night, they were ready to rebound and even the series. Enter Bryce Harper, who tied the game with a mammoth eighth-inning home run and set up Ryan Zimmerman to clinch the game with another two-run homer later in the inning. The 6-3 win helped the Nats fend off the Cubs for the first time in the National League Division Series, tying the series 1-1 in advance of Game 3 on Monday.

Jon Lester took the mound for Chicago, firing six innings of two-hit, one run ball to stifle the Nationals’ attempts to build on an early lead. His biggest mistake was a 1-1 fastball to Anthony Rendon, who hooked it fair down in the right field corner to put the Nats on the board in the first inning.

In the fifth, he found himself in trouble again. Zimmerman roped a single up the middle, then advanced to third base on a stolen base and wild pitch. Back-to-back walks to Michael A. Taylor and Howie Kendrick set the table for Trea Turner, but Lester kept his cool, working a full count before his sinker caught Turner swinging for a big inning-ending strikeout.

Gio Gonzalez wasn’t as lucky against the Cubs’ offense, who posted a two-run lead after Willson Contreras struck a second-inning solo homer and Anthony Rizzo put up a two-RBI shot in the fourth. Contreras’ home run set a new Statcast mark for the club, too, launching at a 45-degree angle for the highest angle on a home run by any Cubs’ player in Statcast history.

It looked like things were settling in the Cubs’ favor after Lester stepped off the mound, leaving Pedro Strop to set down a scoreless seventh. Carl Edwards Jr. took things in a different direction, however. He served up a leadoff base hit to Adam Lind, then watched Bryce Harper mash a game-tying home run to bring the Nats back into the competition. Harper being Harper, the homer landed him in the record books:

The deciding blast was still to come. With one out and the bases clear, Edwards walked Rendon on eight pitches. That prompted a pitching change, but Mike Montgomery was no luckier than his predecessor. He permitted a line drive single to Daniel Murphy, then was caught on an 0-1 changeup as Zimmerman belted the three-run, go-ahead homer:

Sean Doolittle shut the door for the Nats, erasing an Addison Russell single with a game-clinching double play in the ninth. With the win, the Nationals no longer have to win Game 3 to stay in the series, though they’ll certainly try to do so when Max Scherzer faces off against Jose Quintana on Monday at 4:00 PM ET.