Doug Fister tossed the shortest ALDS start since 2014

So much for Doug Fister‘s pristine postseason record. The Red Sox’ right-hander lasted just 1 1/3 innings on Sunday, exiting Game 3 of the ALDS after the Astros wore him out with a three-run spread. Not only was it the shortest outing of his postseason career, but it marked the shortest start in any ALDS game since 2014, when the Angels’ C.J. Wilson choked against the Royals in Game 3.

In the first inning, George Springer lined a leadoff single into right field, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Josh Reddick followed suit, plating a run on a ground ball up the middle and reaching second on an errant throw. Then, this happened:

Fister took a meeting on the mound before proceeding with the inning, and for two at-bats, everything went according to plan. He fell behind on a 3-1 count against Marwin Gonzalez before inducing a groundout for the second out, then caught Alex Bregman looking to end the inning.

In the second, however, things got off to another rough start. Fister threw everything but the kitchen sink at Carlos Beltran, but couldn’t locate his pitches well enough to avoid a leadoff walk. Yuli Gurriel needed just one pitch — a curveball that didn’t sit quite right in the zone — for a single, and once Fister got through the bottom of the order, Farrell cut him off.

The Red Sox currently trail the Astros 3-1 in the top of the third inning.

