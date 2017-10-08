Getty Images

Chris Sale unlikely to be used out of the bullpen in ALDS Game 3

By Ashley VarelaOct 8, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT
Red Sox’ skipper John Farrell has been mulling over his options for Game 3 of the ALDS, which is scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 2:30 PM ET. On Saturday, he mentioned to reporters that he was considering using both David Price and Chris Sale out of the bullpen, the general idea being that it was “all hands on deck” during a must-win game. By Sunday afternoon, however, he changed his tune, saying that he’d like to spare Sale the relief appearance in order to prepare him for a potential Game 5 start.

That’s a pretty optimistic view for a club whose rotation has taken an 11-run beating at the hands of the Astros over Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS. The bullpen has fared little better, though it’s worth noting that Price and Rick Porcello (who’s currently tabbed for a potential Game 4 start) fired a combined 3 2/3 scoreless frames in consecutive losses.

As for Sale, he’s coming off of a disastrous start in Game 1, when he scattered nine hits, seven runs and six strikeouts over five innings. Three of those runs came via the long ball: Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve went back-to-back in the first inning and Altuve returned for a second helping in the fifth.

Doug Fister is set to take the hill for the Red Sox on Sunday, and Farrell appears to be pinning his hopes on a lengthy, run-free start from the right-hander. That’s easier said than done. Fister hasn’t recorded a full six innings since the first week of September and folded against the Astros during his last start of the regular season, taking his ninth loss of the year with three runs, five hits and five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. In the postseason, however, things don’t look quite so bleak. The veteran righty carries more clout than either Porcello or potential Game 3 starter Eduardo Rodriguez, touting a 4-1 record and 1.78 ERA over eight starts with the 2011-2013 Tigers and 2014 Nationals.

Clayton Kershaw might get shorter postseason starts

By Ashley VarelaOct 8, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
You might see less of Clayton Kershaw the next time he takes the mound — and that’s a good thing. On Saturday, Dodgers’ skipper Dave Roberts announced that he would consider removing his ace earlier in games, rather than pushing him to the seventh or eighth inning in order to preserve the bullpen.

“I don’t like to take history or individual history into account too much,” Roberts told reporters, “because the recency, as far as that particular game, should hold a lot of value. But I do believe with the ‘pen that we have and the trust in it, you have to weigh everything in. […] It is my responsibility to look at all angles and decide how far to push him.”

The announcement came on the heels of the Dodgers’ 9-5 win over the Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLDS, when Kershaw’s velocity and breaking pitches started to noticeably deteriorate by the seventh inning. The loss of command fed into back-to-back home runs from Ketel Marte and Jeff Mathis, the latter of which brought the D-backs within three runs of tying the game.

According to Roberts, it was a combination of the score and the Diamondbacks’ lineup that kept Kershaw out past his limit. With a sizable lead and the bottom of the order due up, three outs didn’t seem like a Herculean task for the southpaw. Had the game been closer, had Paul Goldschmidt or Jake Lamb been standing in the on-deck circle, there might have been a different conversation in the dugout.

In any event, the Dodgers seem more prepared for Kershaw’s next start, should they advance to the NLCS on Monday or push the NLDS to its five-game limit later in the week. After another decisive Game 2 win on Saturday, Roberts’ faith in his bullpen appears to be restored. “With the strength of our ‘pen, there’s nothing in me that says Clayton needs to be pushed and he needs to stay in until the game goes the other way,” he said.